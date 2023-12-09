Meet Austin Jones, a Man Expected to Live Only 2 Years Now Has Cute Twins Who Look Just Like Him (Photos)

Austin Jones and his wonderful wife faced some criticism of their love story. Some skeptics suggested they were only together because of a “huge disability check.” However, the response from Austin and his wife, Muckala, really touched our hearts.

Meet our hero, Austin Jones

Austin Jones, born in 1996, is a business owner dealing with a rare condition called spinal muscular atrophy with respiratory distress (SMARD). This disease gradually weakens the muscles, limiting their function. Despite facing numerous challenges, Austin takes pride in building a strong family, a successful business, and a loving marriage. Unfortunately, his relationship has faced criticism on social media.

Austin faced a health scare at the age of seven when he experienced respiratory failure. Thankfully, he pulled through, expressing gratitude to the supportive team around him. Since that day, he has relied on a ventilator and a wheelchair daily. Despite some people thinking it’s tough for Austin to use a wheelchair and ventilator, he doesn’t view it as a problem. In his own words, “It’s given me a life and a perspective I could have never imagined.”

But not many folks seem to be happy for him.

Even though Austin faces unique challenges due to his abilities, he’s managed to explore 38 states and pursue his dreams alongside his loved ones. Throughout his travels, he aspires to have made a positive impact on people’s lives across the country.

Austin has learned the importance of not taking life for granted and strives to create lasting memories. Despite being born with a life expectancy of two years, he’s defied the odds and, at 27, lives with an adventurous spirit.

Grateful for his wife, daughter, and the adorable twins who have completed his family, Austin cherishes every moment.

However, it’s disheartening that only a few people share in his happiness. In August of this year, Austin’s brother shared videos of Austin’s wedding on TikTok, hoping to spread the joyous occasion with their followers. However, the post sparked a mix of reactions.



Despite some supportive comments, there were many doubters who questioned the authenticity of the relationship. Some wondered why Austin’s wife would marry someone with significant health challenges, while others speculated about her motives.

Critics suggested various reasons, from assuming she married him for his money to speculating about a supposed large disability check Austin received monthly. Some congratulated the couple but commented on perceived unhappiness in the videos. There were even inquiries about Muckala’s parents’ thoughts on the marriage, and one person openly wondered if they were the only ones questioning her choices.

But at the end, love always wins.

Facing criticism about his marriage, Austin took a stand by sharing screenshots of the negative comments on Facebook. He responded with a poignant message: “I didn’t know it was possible to be as miserable as the people in these comments.”

In response to the hurtful comments, Austin’s brother took to TikTok again to set the record straight about his brother and sister-in-law. He clarified that Muckala wasn’t with Austin for his money, emphasizing that they weren’t wealthy. Living in an 1800s farmhouse that cost less than a new car, the couple’s financial situation was far from extravagant.

As of today, Austin and Muckala are joyous parents to three children and remain resilient despite facing criticism and hurtful comments.

Recently celebrating Thanksgiving 2023 with their twins, the couple shared a heartwarming TikTok video, showcasing their love and affection for their little ones. The Jones family received an outpouring of love and support in the comments. Many people noticed the striking resemblance of the twins to their father, with one TikToker commenting, “They look like [their] daddy!! Beautiful family.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the warm response from the online community.