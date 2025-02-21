Meet Michael Jackson’s Half-Sister: Why She Was Allegedly "Rejected by the Family"
Michael Jackson had a secret half-sister, Joh’Vonnie Jackson, born from his father Joe Jackson’s long-term relationship outside of his marriage. While Joe was known for his strict parenting style with his famous children, Joh’Vonnie says he treated her very differently.
Joh’Vonnie, now 50, shared in her book that Joe Jackson was actively present in her life.
Joe, who was married to Katherine Jackson and had nine children with her, met Cheryle Terrell in the early 1970s. The two quickly fell in love, and in 1974, their daughter, Joh’Vonnie, was born. While many men would have walked away, Joe stayed in their lives, raising Joh’Vonnie just five miles from his family home in Encino, California.
Growing up, Joh’Vonnie says she was a true “daddy’s girl.” Joe showered her with gifts, took her on vacations, and spent as much time as possible with her and her mother. He would often stop by, sometimes unannounced, bringing her favorite black walnut ice cream or a doll from his trips around the world.
She remembers how they would watch TV together, tend to their backyard garden, and go fishing on weekends. She even recalls Joe keeping a luxury boat named in their driveway for 20 years as a symbol of his success.
But life wasn’t always perfect. Since Joe was a famous music manager, he had to keep their existence a secret. This meant Joh’Vonnie and her mother couldn’t shop at certain stores or visit places nearby. Joe feared the media would find out, so they had to travel far just to see a movie. Even at home, she wasn’t allowed to have friends over.
When she complained about being lonely, Joe bought her two German Shepherd puppies instead.
Despite Joe’s love and attention, Joh’Vonnie always felt like an outsider to the rest of the Jackson family. Some believe that Michael Jackson resented her because their father seemed to favor her over his other children. She was never fully accepted by her famous siblings and was even ignored at concerts and family gatherings.
As Joe’s career took him around the world, he used business trips as an excuse to spend weekends with Joh’Vonnie and Cheryle. Katherine, his wife, knew about the affair and Joh’Vonnie’s existence, but she may not have known the full extent of their relationship.
Over time, Joh’Vonnie’s mother grew tired of living in secrecy. Their relationship with Joe started to fall apart when Joh’Vonnie was in her twenties. Her mother, who had always been independent and never relied on Joe financially, finally decided to move on.
Joh’Vonnie admits that her mother made mistakes but believes she was young and got caught in a difficult situation. Despite everything, Joh’Vonnie says she loves both her parents.
Though her life was different from the rest of the Jacksons, Joh’Vonnie holds onto the good memories and accepts her story for what it is—one filled with love, secrecy, and the challenges of being part of one of the most famous families in the world.