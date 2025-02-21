Meet Michael Jackson’s Half-Sister: Why She Was Allegedly "Rejected by the Family"

Over time, Joh’Vonnie’s mother grew tired of living in secrecy. Their relationship with Joe started to fall apart when Joh’Vonnie was in her twenties. Her mother, who had always been independent and never relied on Joe financially, finally decided to move on.

Joh’Vonnie admits that her mother made mistakes but believes she was young and got caught in a difficult situation. Despite everything, Joh’Vonnie says she loves both her parents.