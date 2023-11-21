Meet Miss Universe 2023, Who Makes History as the First Beauty Pageant Winner From Nicaragua (Pics)

Everyone has their own unique beauty. Today, we want to highlight the winner of Miss Universe 2023 and share all the details we have about her. We’ve also got some incredibly lovely photos of her to showcase.

She won the competition that was full of excitement and emotions.

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo, a 23-year-old woman from Nicaragua, won the Miss Universe title after competing against 84 others in the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition in El Salvador. The event was full of emotions, and on November 18, during the final night at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, R’Bonney Gabriel welcomed Sheynnis Palacios to the Miss Universe family.

Sheynnis has a degree in communication and loves working behind the camera as a producer or editor. Despite facing challenges in her life, she’s learned to overcome them and focus on the positive. She even started a project called “Entiende tu mente” (Understand Your Mind) to highlight the importance of mental health and reduce its stigma.

Some fun facts about Sheynnis Palacios: She takes pride in her life journey.

If she could have a superpower, it would be elemental kinesis.

She finds inspiration in the great bravery of Mary Wollstonecraft.

She sees herself as a resilient woman.

She loves watching the sunset.

She can’t imagine life without her pets and family.