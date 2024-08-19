Meghan Markle’s Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana in Colombia Got People Talking

Meghan Markle is paying tribute to Princess Diana in a heartfelt way during her tour of Colombia. Recently, the Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing a pair of butterfly earrings that once belonged to Prince Harry’s late mother. But once the photos went public, everyone stated the same thing.

The meaningful jewelry choice was spotted during a visit to the Colegio La Giralda school in Santa Fe, where Meghan and Harry interacted with young students and toured the school grounds. The butterfly earrings were a touching nod to Princess Diana, who had a deep connection with children. Before her marriage to King Charles in 1981, Diana worked as a kindergarten teacher in London, a role that reflected her lifelong commitment to nurturing young people. This connection is also immortalized in her statue at Kensington Palace, which shows her surrounded by three children, symbolizing her dedication to helping the youth around the world.

LFI/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News

Princess Diana originally wore these butterfly earrings during a royal visit to Canada in May 1986, when Prince Harry was still a baby. Sadly, Diana passed away in 1997 following a tragic car accident in Paris. Although she never met the women who would marry her sons, both Meghan and Kate Middleton have honored Diana’s legacy through their fashion choices, frequently wearing pieces from her jewelry collection.

Meghan has owned the butterfly earrings for several years and has worn them on notable occasions. She first debuted the earrings during her and Harry’s tour of Australia in October 2018, shortly after the announcement of her first pregnancy. The earrings have since become a recurring accessory for Meghan, symbolizing her continued connection to Diana’s memory.

Long Visual Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News

People have expressed admiration for Meghan Markle’s choice to wear Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings, seeing it as a tribute to the late Princess of Wales. Many have praised Meghan for thoughtfully honoring Diana’s legacy, particularly during significant moments like her recent visit to a school in Colombia. “Diana would love Meghan, caring for his son and standing with him,” said one Facebook user, while another added, “She is actually the perfect shadow of Princess Diana.”

During their tour in Colombia, Meghan Markle’s choice to wear these earrings once again highlights her ongoing effort to keep Princess Diana’s memory alive, especially through meaningful fashion statements that resonate with the public.