“Pool Equals Bath,” Mom’s Unusual Parenting Choice Divides the Internet

Parenting just got a whole lot funnier thanks to one mom’s relatable “pool day hack.” Neely Gracey is making waves on social media with her hilarious take on skipping bath time after a day at the pool, and it’s sparking quite the debate.

This Mom’s Pool Day Hack is Genius (and Parents Everywhere Agree!)

Neely, a Colorado mom, posted a lighthearted video on Instagram of her family enjoying the pool. Her son is seen wrapped up in a towel, and the caption reads, “Happy pool equals bath season to all the fellow parents out there.” Turns out, she’s far from alone. The video exploded, racking up over 100,000 views and thousands of comments from parents who either loved the idea or were absolutely horrified.

The Internet Weighs In

Some parents couldn’t handle the thought of skipping a post-pool bath: “No way. Pool day means tubby night for my kids. Chemicals, sunscreen, sweat, pee—so gross.”

“Oh no, my kids are bathing for sure.” Others took a more humorous approach: “This is why I avoid public pools altogether.”

Even Oscar Mayer joined the fun, joking, “We’d comment, but we use bologna as facemasks, so we can’t judge.”

Relatable Mom Life

Let’s face it, parenting is a constant balancing act. Neely’s joke about letting pool time count as bath time resonated with many moms who know the endless struggle of getting kids clean. “I had no idea it was going to turn into this,” Neely told in the interview, “I was just thinking how much fun we were having since the pools opened Memorial Day weekend.” She admitted that sometimes her kids bathe after the pool, and sometimes they don’t, adding, “The majority of my followers are moms, so I cracked a joke acknowledging the epic battles that ensue with every bath time, knowing that moms ’get it’ and would agree that sometimes it’s not worth the fight.”

The Gross Factor

Of course, not everyone was laughing. The Center for Disease Control reports that pools and hot tubs can harbor germs and chemicals that pose health risks. Between 2015 and 2019, there were 208 outbreaks linked to treated recreational water. But Neely isn’t sweating it, “I honestly laughed at the ridiculousness of some of the comments and really hope that not taking a bath every time after getting out of the pool is the absolute most disgusting thing they could ever imagine.” “I am currently potty training my 2-year-old, and I can attest that there are far more gross things that I am dealing with on a daily basis,” Gracey joked.

Why This Story Hits Home

What makes Neely’s post so relatable is the shared experience of parenting chaos. Whether you agree with her pool-day bath hack or not, most parents can relate to picking their battles. Parenting is messy, funny, and sometimes just about surviving the day. Neely’s post reminds us all to take a deep breath, laugh at the little things, and not sweat the small stuff. After all, a little chlorine never hurt anyone, right?