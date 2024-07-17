My Boss Forced Me to Attend a Meeting While I Was in Labor; I Reported Him to HR, but Now I Regret It

Pregnancy can be filled with challenges and joys. What one woman didn't expect was a challenge to come from her workplace, at the hands of her boss. This is a story of how one decision, made under extreme circumstances, led to an unexpected and complex aftermath.

She explained what happened.

I (28F) have been working at my company for five years, and until recently, I loved my job. I was eight months pregnant when this happened (about a month ago) so I started having contractions while at work. Since I was not due yet, I thought it was just Braxton Hicks because they weren’t that intense. Just a week before that, I had experienced Braxton Hicks and went to the hospital, but it was a false alarm. This time, I was still working when the contractions started in the morning, and I again thought it was Braxton Hicks. I didn’t want to cause a scene, so I tried to keep working. The last time I went to the hospital, my boss, "John" (45M), made sarcastic comments about me being overly dramatic and joked about how I should "schedule" my labor around important meetings. I have social anxiety and tend to take people’s nonsense without pushing back, so I just took it.

© Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels Flora 17 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

By noon, the contractions were getting stronger and closer together, and I knew it was real labor. I needed to go to the hospital. I informed John that I was in labor and needed to leave. He rolled his eyes and said, "Just stay for the meeting at 1 PM. It’s crucial, and we need you there." I was stunned. I reiterated that I was in active labor and needed to go to the hospital immediately. John snapped back, "It's just a meeting. Sit through it, and then you can go. It’s not like the baby is going to pop out right now." Feeling pressured and scared for my job, I reluctantly stayed.

The meeting lasted an excruciating two hours. By the end of it, I was in so much pain that I could barely walk. I finally left and drove myself to the hospital, where I was admitted immediately. My husband reached 30–40 minutes later because he was on the other side of town for a meeting. My daughter was born later that evening, thankfully healthy despite the delay.

When I told my husband what had happened, he was furious and insisted we report John to HR. I was hesitant because I didn’t want to jeopardize my job, but I agreed it was the right thing to do. HR was appalled and assured me they would handle the situation. John has since been suspended pending an investigation. The real kicker? During the investigation, it came out that John had emailed the entire office while I was in labor, complaining about my "lack of commitment" and making fun of me for "overreacting." He even implied that I was using my pregnancy as an excuse to get out of work.

Now, my coworkers are pissed at me, saying I overreacted and that I should have just sucked it up for the sake of the company. I’ve even received messages and emails from a few colleagues saying that I’ve "ruined" John’s career and that he was just doing his job under pressure. One even said that I should have "toughed it out" like their wife did during her pregnancy. The stress from this whole ordeal has made it difficult to enjoy my first few days with my newborn. I’m constantly second-guessing myself and feeling guilty, despite knowing I did what was best for my baby and me.

To make matters worse, the interim manager who took over from John is even worse. He's made it clear to everyone that he resents my actions and has made my return to work unbearable. Now that my maternity leave is over, I find myself isolated at work. People give me side-eyes and whisper about me. During lunch, I’m alone because no one wants to sit with the "troublemaker." It feels like high school all over again. I dread going to work each day and facing hostility and judgment. I never imagined that doing what was right for my health and my baby’s well-being would turn my colleagues against me like this. It’s gut-wrenching to feel so isolated and vilified for simply standing up for myself and my rights.

I cry most of the time when I come home and sometimes even in the office washroom when someone passes a comment. In the worst moments, I get mad at my husband and blame him for making me tell HR, even though I know he did the right thing. He’s so sweet and never takes it to heart. I apologize soon after, but he always says he wasn't even mad and that he understands how I’m feeling, especially since I’m just one month postpartum. He says I should take action and complain, but I don't want to make things worse. He's also saying he can’t see me like this and that I should just quit because it’s hurting him. I don’t know what to do; I’m just such a sensitive and emotional person in general, and now it's been worse since giving birth.

People stood by her side.

"Your boss is a complete and utter disgrace. Forcing you to stay during labor is not just unethical, it's potentially criminal. You did the right thing by reporting him. Your health and your baby’s health come first.

Your coworkers who are siding with him clearly have no empathy or understanding of basic human decency. You deserve to work in an environment where you are respected and treated with dignity, not mocked and coerced into putting your life at risk." PositionSuch1097 / Reddit

Your coworkers who are siding with him clearly have no empathy or understanding of basic human decency. You deserve to work in an environment where you are respected and treated with dignity, not mocked and coerced into putting your life at risk." PositionSuch1097 / Reddit "It's far past time to stop dealing with HR and consult with an employment attorney. This is a textbook hostile workplace, with the hostility being due to a protected status. You should stop dealing with this situation, get a lawyer, and likely enjoy some additional time with your little one on the company's dime for their discrimination, harassment, and toxic work culture." Owain-X / Reddit

"HR knows that if something had happened to you and your baby, the company would’ve been in deep, deep trouble. Your manager could have really damaged them. That’s why he’s in trouble.

Now, they’re about to screw themselves over again. Not your fault. Have no pity." robinaw / Reddit

"If someone that’s 9 months pregnant is crucial to a business meeting, that’s bad management." you-did-ask / Reddit

"Please don't take this lying down, this is not your fault at all. What happened to you is terrible. I hate to say this, but maybe your workplace is actively trying to push you out, so you will quit and leave, and they can bring John back in." completedett / Reddit

"Two words. Law. Suit." Lady_Jane888 / Reddit