My Daughter Is Pregnant With Baby Number 7 and I Asked Her to Move Out

Every mom loves their child and does their best to help them with all their might. But some kids can be ungrateful, always wanting more without giving back. This mom did everything for her adult daughter — supported her, kept her safe, and gave her money. However, her daughter’s behavior and disregard for her own children made the mom rethink and take charge. Let’s find out what happened.

“I (45F) have a 27-year-old daughter. She has 6 kids, between the ages of 10–11 months. There are 3 different fathers. She receives child support from 2 of them, and she is still with the 3rd one, and they have been for 5 years. My daughter works part-time, and her fiancé is a chef full-time. They have lived with us for the past year and a half, due to getting evicted from their last home. The kids and they have our upstairs bedrooms (there are 2) but that’s still crowded for 6 children. They are constantly asking me for help with phone bills. My husband and I have asked for no rent so they’d be able to save money to get a home, which I do not believe they were doing.”

“I have put up with loud voices throughout all hours, and waking up at different hours to cater to children because I love my grandchildren. I never complained to my daughter because I believe family is very important. It’s just that my children are all grown up, my youngest moved out 4 years ago and my husband and I had hopes to remodel. We didn’t expect them to be living here this long.”

“On Christmas Eve, my daughter gathered us all around and announced they were pregnant with baby #7. Everyone was all excited, but I felt dread. That would mean another child in our house with not much room. I looked over at my husband and could tell he felt the same, we discussed it later and decided we were going to have to ask them to move out.”

“Last night at dinner I brought it up to my daughter and her boyfriend, and we told them, they have 2 months to find a place because we cannot have another child here. My daughter started crying, saying she couldn’t believe I’d throw her to the streets for having a baby, that this was completely unfair and not enough time. I told her I was sorry, it was painful for me as well, but these living conditioners were impossible. She demanded I give her more time, or she’d go to the courts, and I told her news flash, the courts only give you 30 days. She then said my grandchildren were going to be homeless because I was selfish. She made a Facebook post asking for rooms to rent because ‘she’s pregnant and has nowhere to go, and her family didn’t care about her.’”

She is of legal age, and the fact that she felt it an appropriate time to get pregnant shows how little respect she has. It isn’t appropriate or logical to have an able-bodied full-grown adult depending on her parents. No-Yogurtcloset-8851 / Reddit

They are using your home as a baby farm. As long as you enable her, she will keep using you to avoid her responsibilities. It is sad, but I think you can help her better from a distance. If you are able to help with child care so that she can work, you would still get some time to recharge when your house is quiet.

Just give her a list of ways that you are willing to help, but housing them is not one of them. That will be 7 kids under 11 — without stability. That’s irresponsible of her and their fathers. Top-Cut-369 / Reddit

A few people mentioned it in the comments. You should’ve set boundaries a while ago instead of letting your feelings fuel your decisions. You didn’t ask for rent money so they could save up for a home. That’s on them for not doing so.

Your daughter is the type to constantly play the victim when things don’t go her way. She has the audacity to say her family doesn’t care about her after all you did? Yeah, kick her out to teach her some life lessons. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. uncreative_user_id / Reddit

She's not just having A baby — it'll be 7 babies that you've had to help raise! While it hurts emotionally now, this would be the best for your daughter in the long run. Having 7 kids and 2 adults living in just 2 upstairs bedrooms doesn't make mathematical sense at all! As the kids get older, they're going to need more space. And they'll become more of a financial burden until they're old enough to work — but that'll be years away.

Hopefully, you can work it out and let your daughter know that you'll still be able to help with the grandchildren. They just can't live there anymore. It's not fair on you and your husband. And it's also not fair on her 7 kids and her fiancé. 2020_MadeMeDoIt / Reddit

Hopefully, you can work it out and let your daughter know that you’ll still be able to help with the grandchildren. They just can’t live there anymore. It’s not fair on you and your husband. And it’s also not fair on her 7 kids and her fiancé. 2020_MadeMeDoIt / Reddit

She needs to grow up and stop relying on you to survive, hopefully, by doing what you’re doing you’ll force her to grow up and take responsibility for her own actions. Strain_Pure / Reddit

Getting pregnant again was a bad decision on their part. Sometimes, no matter how much you love someone, you have to cut them loose so they can grow. clkinsyd / Reddit