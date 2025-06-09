My Fiancé’s Family Thinks My Mom’s Not “Classy” Enough to Attend My Wedding

She wrote, " After days of pondering what has happened, I received a message from Dane requesting to meet and talk. Our conversation started with asking each other how we’ve been after the cancellation of our wedding. He then told me to leave my mother and choose him. With my confused reaction, he continued to say that my future will be stable and great with him and his family than with my own mother, who would treat me like an insurance.

I was taken aback, I had no idea he viewed my mother that way. I saw his nervous expression, which made me doubt whether those were his words. He respected and treated my mother kindly until this moment. I had a hunch that his parents influenced those words. It convinced me that I’ll never be loved as I am, and my mom to be respected with in-laws like them.

I was again heartbroken by the pathetic display that Dane showed me. I decided to end things with him completely, as we will just be miserable in a marriage without a whole-hearted acceptance of each other."