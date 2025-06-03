I Refuse to Be MIL’s Caregiver After She Crossed the Line

After MIL became ill, my husband asked me if I could quit my job to take care of his mother. I was taken aback and asked why someone like me has to do it? He has 3 other siblings. He explained that his siblings can’t go home because two of them are in another city, and the youngest is currently pregnant. While he will be taking over her mother’s work, no one is available.

But what about my job? Should he have to suggest that I quit? I felt as if I was sacrificing a part of me. He tried to convince me by saying that he needs me, and we have to do it. He also said that he can support our family and will provide for our needs, given that I will be quitting my job. I sighed as I gave myself a minute to think about the decision I should make.

My in-laws were kind to me, my husband is right that he can provide for me since we still don’t have a child. I do love Marga, as she was the one who brought my husband into this world. And I think this would be a big help for her and my husband if a family takes care of her. I think I can go back to my job with a proper notice, so I should focus on the current situation.