My Husband Chooses to Eat His Coworker’s Meals Over Mine

Some say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Well, it turns out it’s not that easy after all. One of our readers loves cooking, but her husband refuses to eat her food. Now she’s wondering if he actually doesn’t want it or there’s something fishy going on.

Ask him to stop.

Tell your husband that you’re uncomfortable with the fact that he prefers eating his coworker’s food. Explain that it hurts you because you put a lot of effort into his lunches. Let him know that every time he eats someone else’s food, it makes you worried and upset. A loving husband should listen to your concerns and make sure you never stress out about it again.

Spend quality time together.

Perhaps food is the only way you show your love to your husband. Take a moment to remember all the other things that make your connection special. Like the late-night talks, silly inside jokes, or adventures you’ve shared. There are plenty of ways to bond beyond the kitchen. So, while food is important, it’s just one ingredient in the recipe of your relationship.

Be assertive.

Don’t be afraid to speak up firmly when you feel like someone has crossed a boundary. Let her know straight up that you’re the one who makes your husband’s lunches and that you don’t want her bringing him food anymore. It’s important to be clear about your boundaries and make sure she understands you mean business.

Stop cooking for him.

Maybe it’s time to give yourself a break from making lunches for your husband. If he’s not enjoying or eating the meals you prepare, it can feel like your efforts are going to waste. Instead of stressing over something that doesn’t seem to be appreciated, consider focusing your time and energy on other things that bring you joy.