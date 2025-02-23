My Husband’s Unexpected Demand Is Pushing Our Marriage to the Brink

After watching several friends endure long, bitter divorces, my husband suddenly announced that he wants us to sign a postnup. He says it’s for “protection,” explaining that our marriage is like a “limited liability partnership” with no “out clause.” He insists on putting a “stop loss” in place — like he’s managing one of his stock market investments. Then came the ultimatum: he doesn’t want to stay in this “contract” — our marriage — unless I agree to the postnup.

We’ve been married for four years and have a toddler together. His proposal would leave me with only 20 percent of his financial assets and no claim to the house, since he owned it before our marriage. We live in a state where assets are typically divided equitably, but this agreement would be anything but fair. I work, though I earn only about two-thirds of what he does. I consulted an attorney, who bluntly told me the deal is “total nonsense” and that I should absolutely not sign it.