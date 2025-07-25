My MIL Embarrassed My Son but Karma Had My Back

Dear Bright Side,

My MIL says that I got pregnant just to marry her son. He’s rich and six years younger than me. Last week, she invited us to her 50th birthday. She looked at my 7-year-old son, then told all the guests, “Here is my DIL and her lottery ticket!”

My husband stood up and said, “Yes! And you will never be able to see them again!” He was quiet for the rest of the dinner. An hour later, we all heard my MIL scream. We left the dinner table and found her crying.

My husband had gone inside and removed all our photos from their frames, including his childhood pictures. He had also left her a note: “Don’t ever embarrass my family again!” Her beloved son had turned his back on her. The guests left early.

I’m not going to lie, I’m happy that he defended me, and I feel like I “won.” But I also know this decision might hurt him in the long run. Do you think I should initiate a reconciliation, or are we better off without her in our lives?

Yours,

Emily