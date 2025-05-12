My Mother-in-Law Is Doing Everything in Her Power to Get Me Out of Her Home

With tensions running so high, it would do you good to find your own emotional safe space, whether it be a park, a library or café, where you can limit physical interactions with your mother-in-law. You can still be respectful and neutral when you do interact with her but not being in the same space with her might limit your conflicts and it could help you to decompress before you see her again.

This might also help you to create mindfulness so that you find the mental strength to not take her behaviour personally. It’s normal to feel hurt by your mother-in-laws behaviour, but her behaviour is not a reflection of your worth — just her own frustrations. You are worthy of good things, and getting into a space where it’s easier to believe that, even if it’s just for a few hours a day, could help you build a better mental state while protecting your emotional resilience.