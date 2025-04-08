My Mother-in-Law Lost Her Privilege to Be Called "Grandma"

I immediately ran to my kids to ask what had happened. When I touched my daughter's shoulder, I noticed that she slightly flinched. This caused me to rush to where my MIL was, and when I asked what was going on, she said, "Ohh, they were misbehaving." Her expression looked as if she had done nothing wrong. I looked confused, so she further explained, "I was disciplining them because they don't behave."

My blood started to boil, so I decided to grab my kids and walked out without saying another word. On our ride home, my daughter broke the silence, "Grandma does that every time we visit, Mommy. We can't talk, we can't move, and if we cry, we have to stand longer." My heart sank as I held back my tears, my poor babies.

I have no idea how long this has been happening. I ignored the signs my kids have been showing, I've been dismissing them. I felt so awful, I pulled over to hug my children and assure them that I wouldn't let it happen again. I can't imagine my kids misbehaving to the point of deserving such punishments, they're lovely, and I raised them well.