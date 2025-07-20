My Stepdaughter Ruined My Room While I Was Away—Her Reason Was Far Worse Than the Mess

Hello, Bright Side,



My husband and I went on a long holiday and asked my stepdaughter to look after the house. After returning, my room was a mess, partly rearranged. One wall was painted black. When we confronted her, she turned pale and nervously said, “You’ll never understand me. You’re a priority for my dad. He promised to go on holiday with me, but you made him choose you instead. And he agreed.”

I tried to explain that I didn’t know my husband had already promised to go with her. The whole holiday happened just because my coworker asked me to swap shifts, and I agreed to. I suggested they go together next time, just the two of them. Unfortunately, he has no holiday days left this year. I don’t know how to fix it now.



Luna