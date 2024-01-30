Mysterious Green Goblin Spotted on the Red Carpet, Leaving People Baffled

In the glitzy galaxy of awards season, where stars flaunt their fashion prowess, one luminary dared to defy the norm at the recent Emmys. Amidst the sea of haute couture, tailored suits, and dazzling bling, a bona fide goblin materialized on the red carpet, striking poses that turned heads and left many people perplexed.

A green goblin stole the attention at the recent Emmys.

No, this isn’t a scathing critique of someone’s wardrobe malfunction. Clad in a vivid green dress, with matching skin, an elongated nose, and conspicuous pointy ears, this was no illusion — a genuine goblin graced the event, leaving fans utterly befuddled as to the identity hidden beneath the fantastical facade.



“Uh... why is there a green goblin on the red carpet just doing her thing like it’s NBD?” pondered one viewer. Another chimed in, “This is low-key scared me.” A third couldn’t help but ask, “Sorry, is anyone going to talk about the green goblin at the Emmy’s?”

But, seriously! Who was the mysterious green goblin?

Mark Von Holden/Invision/East News

The mystery unraveled, revealing the true identity — none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Princess Poppy. The drag queen, flanked by her compatriots on the red carpet, elucidated her audacious choice in an interview.



“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head,” she disclosed. “Mainly, I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”

Poppy’s unconventional approach garnered acclaim, with an X user hailing her as the “Ultimate Drag Queen.” Another user mused, “Thinking of all the drag race girls who served stunning beauty at the Emmy’s only to be overshadowed by the green goblin mother. This is what Ru meant when she said Uniqueness and Nerve.”

