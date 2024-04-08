NEWS: Michael J. Fox Might Be Returning to Acting and We Couldn’t Be More Excited

In Hollywood, few names evoke as much nostalgia and admiration as Michael J. Fox. From his breakout role as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties to the iconic Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy, Fox has left a mark on the entertainment industry. However, in 2020, he announced his retirement from acting. But things might be different in the future.

During a recent interview, the 62-year-old actor, ahead of a charity event benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation, reflected on his journey in Hollywood. Watching a 1984 interview clip, where a 22-year-old Fox expressed his aspirations to explore various aspects of filmmaking, awakened memories of his youthful ambitions. While Fox’s early dreams were filled with a desire to delve into directing, producing, and writing, his priorities shifted as life unfolded. «My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family,» he shared, emphasizing the profound significance of his relationship with his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their four children. Beyond personal fulfillment, Fox’s dedication to philanthropy, particularly through his foundation focused on Parkinson’s disease research, underscored his broader aspirations.

However, when the conversation went toward his potential return to acting, Fox’s tone shifted, reflecting a sense of openness to the prospect. Recalling his experience filming the documentary Still, which chronicles his journey with Parkinson’s disease, he acknowledged the unexpected joy that he felt from the project. Despite retiring from acting officially in 2020, Fox hinted at the possibility of returning to this craft if a role resonated with him on a personal level. Fox’s decision to retire came partly from a pivotal moment of reflection while watching Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood. A scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio’s character facing memory loss and self-doubt struck a chord with Fox, evoking memories of his own struggles on set. Confronted with the realization that the challenges posed by his health condition were becoming increasingly daunting, Fox embraced retirement with a sense of peace and acceptance.