One Small Shower-Time Detail and 3 Other Sings That Can Hint at Early Alzheimer’s

University of Chicago researchers found that a key aspect of Alzheimer’s is the loss of smell, paired with a loss of memory. So if you lose the ability to smell things that are part of daily, regular routines, this can mean you might be showing early symptoms of Alzheimer’s. The study honed in on olfactory senses and their connection to memory. One major example of this could be not recognizing the smell of your everyday body wash while in the shower.

But it’s important to remember that a diminished sense of smell, like noticing your once strong-scented body wash has become faint, doesn’t automatically indicate Alzheimer’s. Smell, like other senses, naturally declines with age. So, if you notice this change, there’s no need to panic right away.