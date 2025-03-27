One Small Shower-Time Detail and 3 Other Sings That Can Hint at Early Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive condition that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. Often mistaken for normal aging, the symptoms of early Alzheimer’s can be subtle but gradually interfere with daily life. Recognizing the signs is crucial for managing the condition and planning for the future.
In this article, we’ll explore the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s and the importance of early intervention.
Disclaimer: Content is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute of medical advice. Seek guidance of your doctor regarding your health and medical conditions.
Thinking and making judgments and decisions.
Alzheimer’s disease can make it difficult to concentrate and think, particularly when it comes to abstract concepts like numbers. Multitasking becomes especially challenging, and managing finances, balancing checkbooks, and paying bills on time can become overwhelming. Over time, individuals with Alzheimer’s may even have trouble recognizing numbers altogether.
Disease can impair the ability to make sound decisions and judgments. Those affected may struggle with social situations or choose inappropriate clothing for the weather. Everyday tasks, like handling a pot burning on the stove or making safe driving decisions, can become challenging. These difficulties are signs of how Alzheimer’s gradually affects day-to-day problem-solving skills.
Memory loss.
Alzheimer’s disease causes lasting memory loss that affects the ability to function at work and at home. People with Alzheimer’s may repeat questions or statements, forget conversations, appointments, or events, misplace items in illogical places, or get lost in familiar locations.
They may also forget the names of family members and everyday objects, and struggle to find the right words, express thoughts, or carry on conversations. These issues worsen over time, gradually interfering with daily life and making it more difficult to manage everyday tasks and maintain social and personal connections.
Difficulty to recognizing the smell.
University of Chicago researchers found that a key aspect of Alzheimer’s is the loss of smell, paired with a loss of memory. So if you lose the ability to smell things that are part of daily, regular routines, this can mean you might be showing early symptoms of Alzheimer’s. The study honed in on olfactory senses and their connection to memory. One major example of this could be not recognizing the smell of your everyday body wash while in the shower.
But it’s important to remember that a diminished sense of smell, like noticing your once strong-scented body wash has become faint, doesn’t automatically indicate Alzheimer’s. Smell, like other senses, naturally declines with age. So, if you notice this change, there’s no need to panic right away.
Shifts in personality and behavior.
Brain changes in Alzheimer’s disease can impact mood and behavior, leading to a range of symptoms. These may include depression, loss of interest in activities, social withdrawal, and mood swings. Individuals may become suspicious, distrusting others, or experience anger and aggression.
Changes in sleeping habits, wandering, and a loss of inhibitions can also occur. Additionally, some may experience delusions, such as believing something has been stolen when it hasn’t. These shifts can make daily life more challenging for both the person affected and their loved ones.
Skills that remain intact.
Even as memory and cognitive abilities decline, people with Alzheimer’s disease can retain certain skills, known as preserved skills, which persist longer as symptoms worsen. These might include reading or listening to books, singing, enjoying music, dancing, drawing, or engaging in crafts. These abilities tend to last longer because they are managed by areas of the brain that are impacted in the later stages of the disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is a challenging and progressive condition that impacts memory, decision-making, and daily functioning. Early recognition of its symptoms can help in managing the disease and improving the quality of life for both those affected and their loved ones.