Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Didn’t Invite King Charles to Their Daughter’s Birthday, His Response Is Heartbreaking

Princess Lilibet turned three on June 4th, and it was revealed that King Charles didn’t attend the celebration. However, there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

During a visit to a school in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt story about Princess Lilibet. “Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recounted to the young students. “She was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” Meghan added. “I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.”

AP Photo / Seth Wenig / East News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw a grand birthday party at their Montecito, California home, inviting their close friends to join the celebration. However, due to their ongoing dispute with the Royal Family, no British royals attended. Despite this, King Charles acknowledged his granddaughter’s special day. Royal expert Tom Quinn shared that “King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet’s birthday, so he has sent a gift along with a message.”

Jonathan Buckmaster / POOL / AFP / East News

Quinn mentioned that the king is saving a more meaningful gift for when the family mends fences. “He gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made wooden swing with George’s name carved on it, and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet, but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down,” Quinn noted. The birthday party at Harry and Meghan’s California mansion was packed with stars, including Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Oprah Winfrey. “Rather than go for a low-key celebration, Harry and Meghan spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lilibet’s third birthday. Hugely expensive presents have been ruled out, but the couple’s mansion in California was awash with celebrities,” said Quinn.

TIME 100 / Ferrari Press / East News

In an unexpected decision, Harry and Meghan didn’t invite any Royal Family members to Lilibet’s birthday party. “Shockingly, no invitations to Lilibet’s party were issued to members of the Royal Family,” Quinn observed. A former army friend of Harry’s shared his thoughts, saying, “Harry knew they wouldn’t come anyway, and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there. But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues.”

