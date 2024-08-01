An Insider Revelead the Royal Rules Prince William and Princess Catherine Break When Raising Their Kids

Raising children is never an easy task, and it becomes even more challenging when you are constantly in the public eye as a working royal. Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, face this unique situation as they raise their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Understanding that their children are destined to step into the spotlight one day, William and Kate strive to balance the amount of public exposure their children receive to ensure a relatively normal and quiet childhood. This balance is achieved by often defying royal tradition and opting to do much of the parenting themselves, rather than relying heavily on outside staff like tutors and nannies. This approach also includes the significant influence of Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who play a crucial role in grounding the children and helping them experience a more typical childhood.

A key aspect of William and Kate’s parenting strategy is encouraging open communication about mental health and feelings. This modern approach helps keep their children grounded. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared insights into the couple’s parenting style, highlighting their hands-on approach. “They are hands-on parents in a way neither Charles and Diana nor the late Queen and Prince Philip ever were. From the start, they have cared for their children themselves as much as possible with minimal outside help,” Bond said.

The couple also ensures that family time is a priority, engaging in activities together, whether it’s watching and playing sports or baking. Jennie Bond highlighted how their modern parenting techniques encourage the children to express their emotions and understand the importance of empathy and helping others. “They have strictly controlled the children’s exposure to the pressures of public life, which has bought them a good measure of privacy. They run a fun household, full of noise and bustle, music and dancing, where it sounds as if the kids often rule the roost, as in most happy families,” Bond added.