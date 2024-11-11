Princess Catherine’s Subtle Ring Swap Sparks Curiosity

Royal watchers are abuzz with recent changes in the jewelry choices of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

HUSSEIN SAMIR/SIPA/EAST NEWS

Fans noticed that William has never worn a wedding band, a decision that sparked rumors and concern about the state of his marriage to Kate Middleton. However, the simple reason behind his choice is that he doesn’t wear jewelry at all, a preference he’s held consistently over the years. Now, attention has shifted to Princess Catherine, who has made a notable change of her own by swapping out her iconic sapphire engagement ring for a more understated eternity band.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/East News

This new ring was first seen in a video message where Catherine and William congratulated Team Great Britain for their achievements at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She wore it again in a touching video where she shared that she had completed preventative chemotherapy. The sapphire engagement ring she set aside is famously sentimental—it belonged to Princess Diana and was given to Catherine by William when he proposed in 2010. She even had it resized to fit perfectly, showing how much the ring and its history mean to her.

Jewelry expert Ella Citron-Thompkins suggests that Catherine may have switched to the eternity band for comfort or symbolism. She believes the new ring might mark important milestones in Catherine and William’s relationship, or simply serve as a quieter expression of love. Citron-Thompkins also noted that the eternity band is more subtle compared to Diana’s ring, possibly a choice for day-to-day comfort. Catherine’s change may be a gentle reminder that, even without the sapphire, her love for William remains constant and true.

Read more celebrity news here.

Preview photo credit DANNY LAWSON/AFP/East News