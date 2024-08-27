Salma Hayek Flaunts Her White Hair in Sultry Bikini Pics

Salma Hayek isn’t afraid of getting older and proudly shows off her white hair on Instagram. On vacation, she’s been rocking daring bikini pics, and fans are going wild for it.

57-year-old Salma Hayek set Instagram on fire with a series of sizzling photos from her yacht vacation in Ibiza. Rocking a vibrant yellow bikini, Salma looked effortlessly stunning as she posed against a breathtaking ocean backdrop. Captioning the post, “Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza,” Salma showed off her black hair styled in two braids, with a touch of gray adding to her natural charm. With the Spanish flag in hand, large sunglasses, and chic jewelry, she embodied effortless glamour, leaving fans in awe of her timeless beauty.

Hayek’s post quickly lit up the comment section, with fans and famous friends showering her with love. Fashion icon Linda Evangelista added a string of yellow heart emojis, showing her appreciation for the post. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose also couldn’t hold back, writing, “Obsessed,” and other fans chimed in with comments like, “Looking gorgeous Salma!!” celebrating her stunning look.

Some fans took note of her bold move to show off her white hair, appreciating how she’s keeping it real and embracing natural beauty. One fan joked, “Thinking not many peeps are looking at your hair,” while another said, “Not white hair, Salma. Highlights.🙂” Another chimed in with, “White hair? Guess I’m color-blind. She’s beautiful, though.”