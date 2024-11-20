Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend Is Featured in the “Sexiest Man Alive” Issue, Sparking Controversy

Benny Blanco, the Grammy-nominated producer and Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, has landed a feature in People Magazine’s iconic Sexiest Man Alive issue. Known for producing hits for artists like Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey, Blanco, 36, shared his “rules for being a sexy gentleman” in a lighthearted piece. Among his eight tips were gems like “Learn How to Cook,” “Dress With Confidence,” and “Say No to Ghosting,” offering readers a glimpse into his laid-back yet intentional approach to life and love. However, his inclusion stirred confusion online.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

Many mistakenly believed Blanco had been crowned Sexiest Man Alive, a title this year awarded to actor and director John Krasinski. Social media buzz quickly turned heated, with some detractors making harsh remarks, such as, “Was no one else available?” and, “This has to be a joke, right?” Others speculated whether his appearance was a nod to his relationship with Gomez, one of the world’s biggest stars.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / East News , Fati Sadou / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

Still, Blanco’s fans were quick to come to his defense. “He’s not even bad 😭 pls,” wrote one supporter, while another praised his character, saying, “He’s got pretty eyes, nice skin, is a nice guy, makes good music, and his hair looks healthy.” These responses highlight a divide between traditional expectations of male attractiveness and a broader appreciation for personality and talent. For Blanco, the debate may not matter much—he’s clearly confident in himself and secure in his relationship with Gomez.

While the controversy rages on, Blanco’s feature serves as a reminder that being “sexy” isn’t just about looks but also about confidence, kindness, and the ability to charm a room—whether through music, food, or heartfelt advice.

People Magazine has revealed its Sexiest Man Alive for 2024, and the choice has fans swooning. This year’s honoree is a Hollywood powerhouse with undeniable charisma, a stellar career, and a knack for effortlessly winning hearts.