“She Looks Pregnant Again,” Blake Lively’s New Appearance Creates Buzz — Everyone Is Noticing the Same Thing

Blake Lively proved that she is the queen of cool this Monday. The stunning actress looked relaxed and radiant at the same time in a casual outfit while attending a glamorous event. However, her choice of outfit has divided opinions and had others wondering if she's pregnant with her fifth child.

Many fans loved the cool look and praised Blake for her unique style. One person noted , ''Probably the comfiest thing she has worn.'' Another described her outfit as a ''Power suit.'' A third fan added , ''I love her outfit, it's very relaxed.''

That said, not everyone was a fan of the star’s attire. One user observed, “Looks like Blake wore her pajamas.” Another wrote, “She is very pretty, but there is no way someone told her that outfit looked good. Also, I think it’s time to cut that hair. It’s dating her a bit.”

The fact that the mother of four chose to wear oversized clothes that hid her shape and curves sparked speculation among many people that she might be pregnant. One observer wondered, ’’She’s always lovely, but is she pregnant again?’’ another remarked, ’’Blake looks pregnant again.’’