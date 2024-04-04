«She’s Too Big,» Alyssa Milano Gets Heavy Criticism After Posting a Co-Sleeping Pic With Daughter

People were talking about how Alyssa Milano raises her kids after her recent post on Instagram. The adorable snap she posted with her daughter got different reactions and has raised many eyebrows, and here is why.

Recently, the 51-year-old actress gave her fans a close look at her life as a mom. She posted a picture on Instagram showing a peaceful moment of sleeping with her daughter. She captioned her photo, «This is what co-sleeping looks like.» Many fans showered Milano with sweet comments and praised her for being a devoted mother. One person wrote, «It goes by so fast. Love and cherish every second,» and another noted, «What a beautiful photo of you both [...]»

However, some critics have voiced apprehensions regarding the child’s suitability for co-sleeping given that the actress’s daughter, Elizabella, is 9. One commentator noted, «She is a bit too old for co-sleeping; this is your attention magnet.» Another pointed out that «she’s too big.»