Sophie Turner Shares Rare Photos With Her Boyfriend and People Talk About One Thing
Sophie Turner celebrated her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s birthday with a heartfelt message on social media. She posted a collection of photos on Instagram, offering fans a rare look into their relationship.
Nearly a year after the couple was first spotted together in Paris, the post began with a romantic shot of Pearson playfully dipping Turner as they kissed.
The photos continued with moments from their travels together and a solo portrait of the British aristocrat.
“Happy Birthday my angel pie,” Turner wrote in the caption, adding, “30, flirty, and thriving.”
In the photos, the Game of Thrones star is captured sharing kisses with her boyfriend and posing with him at various destinations worldwide, including scenes in front of a hot air balloon, on a canal boat, on snowy ski slopes, amidst the festive lights of London’s Piccadilly Circus at Christmas, on the dance floor, and more.
Though Turner, 28, has shared photos with him before, this birthday tribute takes their public displays of affection to a new level.
In the comments, fans couldn’t help but focus on one standout detail—the couple’s height difference. Peregrine Pearson is noticeably taller than Sophie, and fans were delighted by it. One user wrote, “The height difference she always deserved!” Another chimed in with, “Tall ✅ handsome ✅ aristocrat ✅ age-appropriate.”
Fans initially struggled with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce, but after their announcement, it’s clear both are embracing single life in pursuit of happiness.