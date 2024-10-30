Sophie Turner Shares Rare Photos With Her Boyfriend and People Talk About One Thing

Sophie Turner celebrated her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s birthday with a heartfelt message on social media. She posted a collection of photos on Instagram , offering fans a rare look into their relationship.

Nearly a year after the couple was first spotted together in Paris, the post began with a romantic shot of Pearson playfully dipping Turner as they kissed.

The photos continued with moments from their travels together and a solo portrait of the British aristocrat.

“Happy Birthday my angel pie,” Turner wrote in the caption, adding, “30, flirty, and thriving.”