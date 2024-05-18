Speed Test: Spot the Hidden Animals in Less Than 7 Seconds

Are you good at hide and seek? Because these animals are very sneaky, and it can get quite difficult to find them. If we are not attentive enough, they can go unnoticed. That’s why we created this challenge in order to train our concentration skills. Remember to click on each image to see the correct answer.

1. Spot the baby sloth with its mother

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

2. Where is the chameleon sticking its tongue out?

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

3. Can you find the seahorse on the seabed?

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com , © Depositphotos.com

4. Which of these frogs is different from the others?

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

5. Find the polar bear among the pandas

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

6. Where is the mantis?

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

7. Look for the yellow and white striped gecko

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

8. Find the fox hiding among the red pandas

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

9. Discover the otter holding its baby

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

10. Which of these butterflies is different from the others?

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

11. Find the camouflaged octopus

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

12. One of these squirrels is not exactly like the others

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

13. Where is the beluga whale?

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

14. We’ve hidden a rhino among the hippos, can you spot it?

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com

15. Find the hummingbird that looks different

Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer © Depositphotos.com