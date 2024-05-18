Speed Test: Spot the Hidden Animals in Less Than 7 Seconds

Are you good at hide and seek? Because these
animals are very sneaky, and it can get quite difficult to find them. If we are not attentive enough, they can go unnoticed. That’s why we created this challenge in order to train our concentration skills. Remember to click on each image to see the correct answer. 1. Spot the baby sloth with its mother Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 2. Where is the chameleon sticking its tongue out? Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 3. Can you find the seahorse on the seabed? Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 4. Which of these frogs is different from the others? Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 5. Find the polar bear among the pandas Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 6. Where is the mantis? Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 7. Look for the yellow and white striped gecko Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 8. Find the fox hiding among the red pandas Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 9. Discover the otter holding its baby Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 10. Which of these butterflies is different from the others? Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 11. Find the camouflaged octopus Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 12. One of these squirrels is not exactly like the others Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 13. Where is the beluga whale? Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 14. We’ve hidden a rhino among the hippos, can you spot it? Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer 15. Find the hummingbird that looks different Tap to see the answer Tap to see the answer
How long did it take you to find the animals? Share your results with us, and don’t hesitate to challenge your friends and family to solve this
quiz in the shortest possible time.