Sydney Sweeney Gets Criticized by Fans for Wearing Angelina Jolie’s Dress

Sydney Sweeney certainly has impeccable taste. The Anyone But You star made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a supremely stylish ensemble — one borrowed from the archives of none other than Angelina Jolie. But not everyone was happy about it.

Last night, Sydney Sweeney graced the 2024 Oscars after-party in a piece of red-carpet history, donning a dress previously worn by Angelina Jolie. The gown, crafted by American designer Marc Bouwer, made its debut at the Academy Awards in 2004 on Jolie herself. This elegant ivory dress boasts delicate ruching around the waist, a plunging neckline, and a completely cut-away back.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

The Euphoria star was granted access to the archives of New York City designer Marc Bouwer, and her stylist expressed gratitude to Marc Bouwer president Paul Margolin for assisting in creating this «special moment.» Sweeney complemented the satin gown, which boasted a plunging neckline, a lengthy train, and a matching shawl, with jewellery from Messika. This included a striking layered pendant necklace and a more understated pair of stud earrings.

© Tsuni / USA / Alamy Stock Photo , MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Although some people were impressed with Sweeney’s outfit, not everyone liked how the dress looked on Sydney and said that Angelina wore it better. Users online commented: «Angelina owned that dress. Sydney wore it.» «Very bold of her to pull off an Angelina Jolie in the 2000s... I mean, no one can beat her in that era.» «I don’t think Sydney did great. It makes her look soooooo much older. She should have waited another 10ish years to wear it.»