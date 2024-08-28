The before/after images of these 14 products speak like a 1000 words

Are you usually looking for before/after images when doing product research? Chances are, most of you do this to discover if a product actually delivers on its promises. You're lucky because the 14 products we gathered for you today feature magnificent results.

1. The ultimate peanut butter knife that reaches the bottom of big jars, keeping your knuckles clean! The 7’’ blade is made of stainless steel that cuts and stirs thick, natural, spreads. The extra-broad blade carves out huge swaths to avoid excessive scraping. It reaches even the bottom of large jars.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: My sons eat peanut butter all the time. Thought this PB knife would be a great surprise for them and help cut down on waste left in the jar. This is a really good purchase! Well-made, sturdy construction, total length about 12 inches (blade & handle).

The edge is not sharp, but it IS sturdy. Washes well in the dishwasher. My guys actually love getting ALL the peanut butter from the jar, like a little challenge -- cost savings the fun way. Shipping was superfast. Very happy all the way around. @Revelun

2. Indoor flying insect trap attracts pesky flying insects in your home using specially designed blue and UV light. It comes with removable refill cartridges available for year-round protection. It is designed for any room or area of your home where flying insects gather, including kitchens, bathrooms, garages, and living spaces.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: If you want to get rid of annoying insects, you must buy this product. It really works! I was amazed of how many bugs this incredible product trapped, all kinds of bugs. Very satisfied with my purchase. @Cookie

3. Headlight restoration kit that chemically bonds to your headlights and provides UV protection. You may use the ergonomic surface prep pad to remove the deep oxidation and prep your headlights. The product’s pre-moistened wipes restore your headlights to a like-new condition.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I had my car detailed and noticed the headlights were still dull. I figured that was the best result at the time. Then I remembered I had purchased Cerakote a few months ago after I saw it on a TV info commercial.

I was able to get it cleaner than the guy I paid $200 to detail my car. It’s quite easy to use. It doesn’t require a buffer like some of the other products on the market. @Kelvin A Parson

4. Magic bullet blender that mixes, blends, whips, grinds and does so much more. It comes with a 250W motor base, a cross-blade, a tall cup, a short cup, a party mug, two lip rings, two stay-fresh resealable lids, a to-go lid, and a 10-second recipe guide.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: I got this because I was tired of hauling out my big Ninja blender every time my daughter wanted a small smoothie. I’ve only had it for a few days, but I’m already loving it! Now, I use it for quick sauces or chopping veggies, too. It’s totally worth it, and cleaning it is a breeze.

What’s great is its versatility; I’ve found myself using it for various kitchen tasks beyond just blending. Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen without taking up too much space. It’s been a game-changer for our daily routine! @Smithjme5

5. Anti-dandruff shampoo that is proven to control flaking, scaling, and itching. It gets right to the root of dandruff as it kills the fungus that causes it. The active ingredient in Nizoral is 10X more effective at killing scalp fungus, the primary cause of dandruff, than the active ingredient in the leading dandruff.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: It does its job. I use salicylic acid alongside it to the scaling/flakes come up to allow the Nizoral to properly treat my scalp. I've used it for over a decade. This condition is lifelong, and many other products get banned or discontinued. But one reliable here (Nizoral) stays.

It's not a cure (no cure exists yet), but it works great for being OTC!! It doesn't damage my hair the way other treating products do, which is a big bonus. It has a pleasant smell, and feels good on the scalp. @Sarah K. Whiteley

6. Algae control that effectively eliminates green water algae, string and hair algae, blanketweed algae, and others. Controls green water to keep pond water clean and clear in ornamental ponds and water gardens. Use as directed to keep water safe for fish, pond plants, surrounding wildlife, and pets.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: We have a large koi pond outside (probably 1500 gallons). It was growing some crazy algae this summer. This stuff worked almost immediately. We did a dose every 3 days for the first week and then switched to maintenance doses. It’s stayed clear now for months. @Momma Love

7. Car interior cleaner ideal for leather, vinyl, plastic, carpet, cloth, glass, and wood. Keep your interior fresh, clean, and looking clean without worrying about damaging surfaces. Just mist on and wipe off! The unique formula contains blockers that shield interior car parts from harsh sunlight to prevent cracking and fading on hard plastics.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: Bought this because I wanted to give detailing my own car a shot. First let me say I have 2 toddlers, they eat and leave food and candy everywhere in the back seat. It’s been a very long time since my car has been deep cleaned (talking years!)

I was absolutely amazed out how well this product worked on literally everything! Everything is shiny and smells good. Doesn’t have a nauseating chemical smell. I got stains, gunk and all kinds of things removed/cleaned up after using this product. My husband told me the car looked almost new again. @Jamie

8. Portable waxing kit with high-power waxing cartridge that makes the wax melt quickly. It takes only 15–20 minutes to completely heat the wax! It comes with honey and lavender wax. It is made of natural mild ingredients, which prevent redness and irritation, and effectively eliminate thick and delicate hair.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I have used such waxing kits before, but most have either died after a couple of uses or the wax included in the kit left the roller too messy to reuse. This kit seems to fare better than the rest, having used it a few times already. The wax was easy to wipe away and did not burn or irritate my sensitive skin.

The roller was also pretty smooth to operate and seems to heat the wax quickly and uniform to the right temperature. The included strips and wipes are a big plus as well. Some quick tips to make the waxing session even better are to exfoliate before use, let the roller heat the wax for at least 35-40mins, wipe off the extra wax from the cartridge after use and store the roller without the cartridge inside to avoid spills. @S. Shukla

9. Root cover-up that offers seamless coverage thanks to its lightweight formula. It leaves no smudging or sticky residue when dry, and is free of ammonia and peroxide. This temporary hair color spray is our quickest way to cover gray and works on any hair texture or type, including synthetic hair.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I am mind blown!! I was so nervous to use not just this spray but gray coverage spray in general. I am only 26 and started going gray at 16. It had gotten worse the last few years where I would need to color my roots every month. Of course, it’s a pain in the butt and expensive! I finally bought this spray, and I’m mad at myself that I waited so long!!

So, so good! Way better than I thought it was going to be. I would recommend using a piece of paper when getting near your face. Spray with your finger gently also without getting too close to your head. @Andy diamond

10. Foot file and callus remover that gives dry, calloused, and cracked heels a soft feel with little effort. It allows you to work with ease and gives quick, amazing smoothness. It gives equally good results on both dry and wet foot surfaces. This tool is designed to work with gentle motions.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: I like the size, and it's sharp and long-lasting. Really does the job. Only thing is, due to its size and shape, there are some small areas on my big toes that I can't get to, but this is better than any other tool I've tried, including ped egg. I use that to touch up what I couldn't with this, but it's a detail. @Le Pwny

11. Shoe cleaner kit that contains saddle soap, gentle oils, and conditioners. It works on all washable shoes, including leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, and canvas. It's non-toxic, and the formula is highly concentrated. So, a little amount goes a loooong way. If you're unsure about the fabric, you can test it on a small area first.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: The Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner is fantastic! It’s easy to use and works fast. My shoes looked almost brand new after a quick scrub. It effectively removes dirt and stains without damaging the fabric. Highly recommend! @Nantaporn Milinthachinda

12. Algae stain remover that comes with a high-capacity trigger sprayer for quick application to smaller surfaces. It removes green and black stains caused by moss, mold, mildew, and algae. It doesn’t need any scrubbing, rinsing, or pressure washing. Just apply it and let it do its thing. You can use a pressure cleaner for quicker results.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I used a small one gallon pump sprayer to apply to my old, worn out deck. I pressure washed it first and let it dry for a week or two, then applied this. There was a small amount of overspray on my vinyl skirt under the deck, so make sure it’s clean/covered, or you will spray over dirty looking mold, and it won’t wash off. But it’s not huge spots. @Matthew A.

13. Body oil for scars and stretchmarks that is dermatologist recommended and clinically proven for scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, and so much more. Vitamin E helps maintain healthy-looking skin, while natural chamomile and lavender oil calm and soothe. It's a non-greasy body oil that hydrates skin and helps retain essential moisture.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I had some gnarly purple stretch marks from being pregnant, despite constantly putting lotion on. I used this oil twice a day (when I could remember) and saw massive improvement. I used it for about 4 months. They didn't disappear, but they certainly faded, and I feel more confident now. I didn't find it to have a strong scent, and my skin seemed to absorb it pretty well. @Krista Wnuk

14. Ear wax removal kit that gently softens and loosens excess ear wax, allowing it to easily drain. It can relieve ears from excess ear wax caused by frequently wearing earbuds, in-ear headphones, hearing aids, and ear plugs. The drops contain 6.5% carbamide peroxide to aid in the removal of ear wax.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: My left ear was clogged for a few weeks. Nothing helped, and cotton swabs just made it worst. I finally did a little research and discovered debrox solution!

And it worked within 2 mins. In 5 min, I completely had my hearing back! The ear canal was clear! Great product highly recommended. @Marko

Finding just the right products in such a congested market where something new is released almost daily is hard. That's why you have to rely on reviews to make informed decisions. Take a look at this article if you want to elevate your home experience and fix things that always annoyed you.