The Story of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Who Are Still Going Strong After 25 Years Together

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber are considered one of the strongest celebrity couples. They recently celebrated 25 years of marriage, and they still look very much in love. We decided to find out the story of their relationship, and it turns out they might have never met if Cindy’s ex-husband, Richard Gere, had agreed to attend her friend’s wedding with her.

  • Cindy Crawford was married to Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995, and he was 17 years older than her. The couple wedded spontaneously when Richard offered Cindy to go to Las Vegas and get married immediately.
  • Later Cindy would say, “It wasn’t the wedding I dreamed of. It was so last minute, I wore this Armani suit. It was a nice Armani suit, but I didn’t dream of getting married in a navy blue suit. And the ring was made out of tinfoil because it was so last minute.” Her marriage to Gere wasn’t very happy. According to Cindy, they spent very little time together.
  • Crawford said that her marriage to Gere didn’t work out because there wasn’t a good power balance there. “I was also just too young and still a kid, I don’t think I was the adult version of myself yet, I was 23 years old, and I thought I was an adult because I had some success and money... He was in a different chapter of his life.”
  • Once Cindy’s agent invited her and Gere to his wedding. However, Richard couldn’t go, so Cindy attended it alone. There she met Rande Gerber.
  • “Rande also had a girlfriend at the time, so he wasn’t looking to meet anyone either and that’s the best time to meet someone because that’s when you’re truly yourselves,” recalled Crawford.
  • And since Cindy and Rande were both in a relationship with other people at the time, they just became friends. “I think why Rande and I really work is that we were friends first,” she explained. “I never pretended to like baseball or meditation or whatever the version is.” They started dating only after Crawford broke up with Gere.
  • In 1998, 32-year-old Cindy and 36-year-old Rande tied the knot. The event took place in the Bahamas, and this time the wedding didn’t disappoint Cindy. She chose a mini lace shift dress as her wedding gown, and wore nothing on her feet. She said “Yes” to her intended barefoot.
  • “I wanted to look like the best version of the girl Rande loves waking up to every morning,” Crawford wrote. And after the wedding, the newlyweds swapped their casual beach attire for bathing suits and jumped into the pool.
  • In 1999, the couple’s son Presley was born. And 2 years later, Cindy gave birth to baby Kaia, who would also become a model many years later. Cindy had home births. According to her, she made this decision after talking to her prenatal yoga teacher. And she was supervised by a midwife from the 30th week of her pregnancy.
  • According to Cindy, she and her husband have “traditional roles” at home. She takes care of meal planning, appointment scheduling, and grocery shopping, while Gerber fixes stuff as needed.
  • “I was going to joke and say I can barely get him to pick up a wet towel, which is partly true, but I will say, if something around the house needs repair—he’ll repair it if he knows how. If the air conditioning’s not working, he deals with that. Or if there’s a patch of grass that needs replacing,” Crawford spoke of her husband’s household responsibilities.
  • She herself loves cooking and says that she’s actually good at it. And it’s easy to believe it, considering that she often posts photos of her home-made dishes on social media.
  • But Crawford and Gerber’s family life wasn’t always idyllic, and had its ups and downs. So, in 2004, a waitress claimed that she had an affair with Gerber when he was already married to Crawford.
  • According to some sources, this came as a big blow to Cindy. Her friends thought that she would leave Rande, but she forgave her husband. Also, it was reported that the spouses visited a therapist together.
  • When Presley and Kaia were teenagers and became more independent, Cindy and Rande decided that it was time to go on dates again. According to the model, it’s important to find time for romance, regardless of how many years you’ve been together.
  • “All throughout our marriage, we have made time to just be together, whether it’s a walk on the beach or a weekend away. And I think we laugh with each other, and we really respect each other’s opinion. Even when we don’t agree. When he doesn’t agree with me, I am fascinated. I want to know why, because I respect him enough to hear him out, and he does the same for me,” Cindy shared.
  • She also says, “I have a soft spot about seeing Rande aging — maybe because I want him to see me through that same lens.”
  • Rande, in turn, praises his wife’s beauty, “I do have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I look at her now the same way I did when I first met her. I look at her in the morning and see her lying there, and I know how lucky I am.” He also adds, “She’s still a small-town girl at heart. The most important thing to Cindy is her family and making sure that we’re all happy. She’s so low-key despite her high-profile position. She’s someone who constantly gives back, who does so many things for so many people without asking for anything in return. She means the world to me.”
  • In May 2023, the couple celebrated 25 years of marriage, and the model wrote a touching post on social media, thanking fate for her husband and beautiful children.

