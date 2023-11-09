The Story of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Who Are Still Going Strong After 25 Years Together

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World Has Grown Older. Here’s What She Looks Like Today
2 months ago
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber are considered one of the strongest celebrity couples. They recently celebrated 25 years of marriage, and they still look very much in love. We decided to find out the story of their relationship, and it turns out they might have never met if Cindy’s ex-husband, Richard Gere, had agreed to attend her friend’s wedding with her.
