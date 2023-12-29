There’s One Thing You Should Eat for Breakfast If You Want to Reduce Belly Bloating

A puffy stomach can happen to everyone. Dealing with a bloated belly is never enjoyable, and it can be really annoying to start your day feeling uncomfortable and having trouble zipping up your jeans. The good news is that breakfast is a great time to include some ingredients in your meal that can help reduce bloating.

1. Bananas are good for sensitive stomachs.

It turns out that bananas could help you feel better in the morning. Nutritionists easily explain why it happens. First, experts said bananas are low-FODMAP fruit (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, polyols). That means they’re less likely to upset your stomach if it’s sensitive. Also, bananas have a lot of fiber, which is good for digestion. Fiber helps keep your bowels regular and prevents constipation, which can make you feel bloated. Eating bananas can also make you feel full, so you’re less likely to eat too much later in the day. Nice!

Bananas lower water retention.

Another great thing about bananas is that they can help prevent and reduce bloating because they’re full of potassium. Experts say, potassium helps control sodium levels in the body, which might lower water retention and bloating. And that’s not all — bananas also have important nutrients like vitamin B6 that support overall digestive health. Amazing! In summary, having a banana in the morning can be good for your digestive system and might ease your bloated stomach. You can even toss some into a bowl of fiber-packed oatmeal for a tasty and nutritious meal that your gut will appreciate. Yum!

There is a limit to eating bananas.

It’s a good idea not to eat too many bananas — maybe just one or two a day is best. Eating too many might make you gain weight because they have carbs and sugar. Make sure your diet has a mix of different fruits and veggies for balance. If you eat too many bananas or other foods high in potassium, it can cause too much of it in your body. This is called hyperkalemia which causes weakness, fatigue, numbness, or tingling.

Bonus: avocado toast isn’t the best idea for breakfast.

Avocado toast might not be the best pick for breakfast, and it’s because of both parts of it. Avocados have good stuff like B vitamins and antioxidants, but they’re not high in protein, which is important for breakfast. Protein gives you energy and makes you feel full for a longer time. A breakfast without enough protein might leave you hungry again quickly, and you might want to snack on unhealthy stuff. The type of bread matters too. White bread is made from refined grains and doesn’t have fiber, which is good for your stomach and digestion. You’d need to eat about 8 slices of white bread to get as much fiber as in one slice of whole-grain bread. So, white toast gets digested fast, and you might feel hungry again soon.