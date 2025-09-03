This Is How 10 Famous Historical Figures Would Look in 2025

Ever wondered what Cleopatra would look like today? Thanks to AI, we reimagined 10 of history’s most iconic figures as if they lived today — and the results are both surprising and strangely relatable.

1. Statue of Liberty (Charlotte Beysser Bartholdi, the sculptor’s mother)

2. Mona Lisa

3. Julius Caesar

4. Elizabeth I

5. Cleopatra

6. Alexander the Great

7. Jane Austen

8. Tamerlane

9. Richard the Lionheart

10. Anne Boleyn

Maybe it’s just pixels on a screen, but seeing these legendary figures reimagined reminds us that history isn’t as distant as it feels — and if they lived today, they’d probably be scrolling right alongside us.

