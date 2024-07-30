Tom Hanks Receives Sweet Tribute From Wife Rita Wilson — One Detail Catches People’s Attention

Rita Wilson celebrated Tom Hanks’ birthday with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo, marking both his special day and their 36 years together. Fans showered Hanks with love, though a few couldn’t help but notice something about his look in the photo.

As Tom Hanks celebrated his 68th birthday, his wife of 36 years, Rita Wilson, took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute. She shared a touching post featuring a recent photo of Hanks standing proudly in front of an impressive record collection and vintage record player. The Forrest Gump star was showered with love from his wife. Rita Wilson, 67, marked his special day with a sweet and loving message on Instagram.

“🌸🎂🎊 Happy Birthday to my love! 🎊🎂🌸 You made the world a better place the day you were born. You bring joy wherever you go. You are the bringer of laughs, a lover of vehicles, or pretty much anything, shaped like a round bath tub. The bookshelves in our house shout from their bindings your love of history and the unexpectedly romantic Maeve Binchy,” she wrote.



“You get as much pleasure from recording your radio show @bossradio66 as you do from listening to any kind of surf music on vinyl. @tcm is your go to channel any time of day or night. Your patience for our kids harassing you about your ignorance of pop culture is admirable. We love you. I love you. So much and every day. 🌸💕🌸,” Rita added.

Tom Hanks was flooded with birthday wishes and compliments, showing just how much love and respect he’s earned over the years. Along with fans, plenty of celebrities chimed in to celebrate, including Julia Roberts. The actress, who worked with Hanks on Larry Crowne, left a sweet message in the comments of Rita Wilson’s post. “Yes! Happy Birthday Tom,” wrote Roberts. “So happy you were born.”



But also, fans showered the actor with comments like: “The coolest man alive,” one fan wrote. Another appreciated Rita’s tribute to her husband, “Happy Birthday Tom! What a sweet and loving wish from your beautiful wife. May you have many more incredible years ahead of you and thanks for sharing your talent/art with all of us, your adoring fans.” And also, “He truly is a gift to the world...as are you, Rita!”

However, many people online noticed a slight change in the appearance of the actor, which is normal given that he had just turned 68 with one user stating, “I cannot believe he is almost in his 70s,” surprised by the actor’s age. Another wrote, “I would have sworn he was older! Not because he looks or acts it particularly but it just feels like he’s been around forever.”