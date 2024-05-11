We Ranked the 20 Most Stunning Looks at the Met Gala 2024

11 hours ago

Fashion’s most prestigious event, the Met Gala, annually assembles the crème de la crème of glamour and celebrity on the first Monday of May. In this year’s edition, the red carpet is adorned with the theme “The Garden of Time,” drawing inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same title. We’ve evaluated the evening’s ensembles and are anticipating your thoughts on our rankings.

20. Sarah Jessica Parker

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

19. Jessica Biel

18. Elle Fanning

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Abaca/East News

17. Anna Wintour

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

16. Gwendoline Christie

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

15. Gayle King

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

14. Lily James

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

13. Alexandra Michler Kopelman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

12. Nicole Kidman

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

11. Emma Chamberlain

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

10. Pamela Anderson

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

9. Ashley Graham

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

8. Demi Moore

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

7. Mindy Kaling

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

6. Zendaya

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

5. La La Anthony

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

4. Lea Michele

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

3. Jennifer Lopez

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

2. Gigi Hadid

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

1. Shakira

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News, DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

