We Ranked the Top 10 Outfits Zendaya Wore Around the World From Simplest to Fashionable

In the world of fashion, Zendaya reigns supreme as a style icon. From the red carpet to the streets, she effortlessly exhales glamour, sophistication, and trendsetting flair. As she globe-trots to promote her movie Challengers, her fashion choices have captivated audiences worldwide. Let's take a fashionable journey through some of Zendaya's most iconic looks during her global promotion tour for her new movie.

10. Parisian chic in LV

In Paris, the fashion capital of the world, Zendaya stunned in a tailored Louis Vuitton gown. The gown's sweetheart cleavage delicately accentuated her clavicle, adding an elegant touch to the ensemble, while the floor-sweeping pleated skirt with a chic crisscross belt, added a hint of drama. With her hair styled in cascading waves, Zendaya allowed her Bulgari diamond necklace to take center stage, adding a touch of glamour and completing the look with effortless finesse.

9. London calling in Vivienne Westwood

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

Next stop, London, where Zendaya dazzled in a sleek Vivienne Westwood vest and skirt. The striped look showed sophistication with a modern twist. To top it out, a feather pompon on her back made the overall look fun for the streets of London.

8. When in Paris, wear vintage

Taking on Paris one more time, Zendaya opted for a vintage Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs combo from 1999. The two-piece set, drenched in the vibrant shade, showcased her fearless approach to fashion. Zendaya added a modern twist to the classic suit by wearing the top with the bottom three buttons undone, revealing a hint of her belly and infusing the tailored look with a sexy Y2K vibe.

7. Los Angeles glamour

For the LA photocall, Zendaya graced the event in a stunning blush-pink custom dress by Jacquemus. She paired the gown with a matching headband and heels, adding a touch of coordination and refinement to the overall look. With her hair styled flawlessly and minimal accessories, she let the soft color and impeccable tailoring of the outfit take center stage.

6. Chess vibes in Paris

VICTOR AUBRY/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Zendaya continued to turn heads with her impeccable sense of style, rocking a coat printed with an iconic green Louis Vuitton checkerboard pattern. Throughout the promotional tour, her stylist cleverly incorporated a subtle homage to the sport of tennis, a central theme in Challengers. To complete her charming retro look, Zendaya accessorized with a coordinating headband, crisp white pumps, and elegant Bulgari jewelry.

5. An after-party in L.A. with bright colors

Following her appearance on the Los Angeles red carpet, Zendaya continued to captivate with her fashion choices, slipping into a vibrant green halterneck design by Celia Kritharioti. The eye-catching dress was perfectly complemented by a tennis ball detail, adding a touch of whimsy and charm.

4. Kicking off her tour in Sidney

Zendaya started her tour in a stunning custom Loewe gown, shimmering in a mesmerizing shade of green with a tennis player shadow, courtesy of the fashion house’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson. Renowned for his innovative designs and artistic vision, Anderson was also the costume designer for the film.

3. Romantic in L.A.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Zendaya made a striking statement on the L.A. red carpet, with elegance and a touch of drama in a pink Vera Wang ballgown. The gown featured a lingerie-inspired bustier with an attached garter belt, adding a hint of charm to the romantic silhouette. With her hair styled in soft waves and accessorized with diamond studs and rings, Zendaya showcased her effortless glamour and sophisticated taste.

2. A tennis ball homage in Rome

StarTeam/ABACA/Abaca/East News

What truly elevated Zendaya’s look to the next level were her unconventional tennis shoes — not your ordinary sneakers, but white pointed-toe pumps adorned with an actual tennis ball. This unexpected and playful twist added a unique flair to her look. Paired with her Loewe dress, which boasted a plunging neckline and drop-waist pleated skirt, the outfit exhaled elegance and sophistication.

1. Serving a tennis theme in the UK

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

For the London premiere, Zendaya delivered another fashion triumph with her radiant white custom gown from Thom Browne. Staying true to her signature “method dressing” approach, the Emmy-winner opted for a maxi halter dress adorned with shimmering white sequins. What truly made the outfit stand out were the subtle off-white tennis racket motifs adorning the dress.

Zendaya's global promotion tour not only showcased her exceptional acting talent but also cemented her status as a fashion powerhouse. With each outfit carefully curated to reflect the spirit of each city, she proved her versatility and ability to command attention on any stage. From Paris to Los Angeles, Zendaya's style journey around the world was nothing short of spectacular, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe and eagerly awaiting her next sartorial masterpiece.