What 10 Actresses Looked Like at the Very Beginning of Their Careers

Embarking on a career in Hollywood is often a journey filled with transformation and growth, both professionally and personally. For many actresses, their early years in the industry serve as a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of their talent and style. From fresh-faced newcomers to seasoned stars, we take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to explore what 10 actresses looked like at the beginning of their illustrious careers.

1. Sophie Turner

Tonya Wise/Invision/AP/East News, Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

© Dinodia Photos / Alamy Stock Photo, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

3. Anya Taylor-Joy

Shooting Star/Sipa USA/East News, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

4. Uma Thurman

Album Online/East News, NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

5. Scarlett Johansson

Shooting Star/Sipa USA/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

6. Hailee Steinfeld

Ann Porter/Broadimage/EAST NEWS, Charles Sykes/Invision/East News

7. Selena Gomez

SIPA PRESS/EAST NEWS, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

8. Eva Longoria

EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS, Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

9. Margot Robbie

Photoshot/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

10. Elle Fanning

Abaca/EAST NEWS, Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Every now and then, it’s refreshing to take a trip down memory lane and revisit old photographs.

