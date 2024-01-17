Why Matthew Perry Broke Up With Julia Roberts Despite Finding Her “Beautiful and Brilliant”

Matthew Perry, who will always be remembered for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, once had a romantic connection with the captivating Julia Roberts. However, after a brief two-month relationship, Perry chose to call it quits. Later, he shared the reasons behind his decision.

Matthew Perry was thrilled when Julia Roberts agreed to make an appearance on Friends.

ABC News / Ferrari Press / East News

Matthew Perry shared insights into his relationship with Julia Roberts, which began in 1995 when the iconic Pretty Woman star was invited to make a guest appearance on the beloved sitcom Friends. Producers suggested that Perry connect with Roberts as she was keen on joining the show, particularly if she could be involved in Chandler Bing’s storyline.

ABC News / Ferrari Press / East News

Reflecting on those delightful moments, Perry shared, “I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read, ’The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.’”

Their connection blossomed over three months.

“Not only did Julia agree to do the show, but she also sent me a gift — bagels, lots and lots of bagels,” Perry shared. In his autobiography, Perry recounted how they exchanged daily faxes while she was in France for a movie shoot. The episode’s filming marked the official start of their relationship. Perry nostalgically described eagerly awaiting Roberts’ faxes, even interrupting conversations with other women to check for any news.

Perry decided to put an end to their relationship despite the wonderful chemistry they shared.

Later on, Matthew and Julia became a couple, but Perry decided to end their relationship two months after she appeared on the show. Reflecting on it, he shared, “I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. Instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

ABC News / Ferrari Press / East News

Looking back on his experience on the beloved show, Perry expressed, “Being on Friends was one of those unicorn situations where the news just kept getting better and better. But off-screen, things weren’t going so well.”

Julia Roberts offered her perspective.

Julia Roberts shared her thoughts on the untimely passing of Matthew Perry. She expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing the heartbreak that comes with the sudden loss of someone so young. Roberts reflected on the importance of appreciating what we have and maintaining a positive outlook in the face of such tragedies.



Fondly recalling her time on set with Perry, she highlighted the warm welcome she received from the cast during her stint as a one-off character, describing it as a truly enjoyable experience filled with good thoughts and feelings.

CARLTON TV / Mary Evans Picture Library / EAST NEWS

Matthew Perry, a highly skilled and versatile actor, has left an indelible mark on audiences globally. Beyond his comedic prowess, Perry has demonstrated remarkable dramatic abilities in diverse projects.