"Will Never Get Over This," Joey King’s Latest Look Sparks Debate Among Fans

Joey King just dropped a whole new look, and it’s got everyone talking! Some people weren’t feeling it and had plenty to say, but Joey shut them down like a boss and owned her glow-up.

Joey King is embracing her bold new look, even if it’s not winning everyone over. The Kissing Booth star recently debuted bleached eyebrows, and while the internet had a lot to say, Joey didn’t shy away from the chatter. In a hilarious TikTok video, Joey addressed the mixed reactions, joking, “I dyed my eyebrows like a week ago. They were like white before, and now they just look like the Lorax mustache.”

But here’s the twist: she’s totally into it. “I kind of love it,” she added, proving once again that she’s all about owning her unique style—even if it’s “weird” to some. “Then I saw my mom two days ago, and she was like, ‘I just can’t look at you. You look so weird,’” the 25-year-old shared in a TikTok. But Joey wasn’t backing down, confidently defending her look with, “Guys, I know I look weird. That’s the point.” She added, “I told her, ‘Mom, that’s the point. I’m trying something different. I’m gonna dye them back, but just let me have this moment.’” Classic Joey—always experimenting and owning it!

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Joey’s bold bleached brow moment has definitely sparked some mixed reactions. When she first shared the look in a Jan. 5 Instagram post, fans were quick to weigh in—some were curious, others weren’t sure about the choice. "I see now the importance of eyebrows," someone commented, while another said, "Ma’am, where are your eyebrows??" And it continued, "I just don't understand this phase. Stop getting rid of your eyebrows, people. It doesn't look good on anyone," or, "Will NEVER get over this." "So uhhhhh why did you do that to your eyebrows?" another user wrote.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

But it wasn’t all criticism! Fellow celebs like Noah Cyrus showed love, commenting on TikTok, "I love this look on you." Another chimed in, "At first, I didn’t understand what everyone was freaking out about...her eyebrows are still there, people, she bleached them!! I think she looks phenomenal," proving that Joey’s daring style has plenty of fans.

Joey took a bold risk, but it's clear that a change in our eyebrows can totally transform our look, and it can be difficult to understand how to define them professionally.