10+ Unexpected Facts That Shed New Light on Self-Care Practices From the Past

The first soap was invented 5,000 years ago, but there is no evidence that people used it for personal hygiene. However, it’s known that it was used to wash wool before dyeing. The Romans also produced soap, but they got rid of sweat and dirt with metal or wooden scrapers.

The first analog of modern soap appeared in the 7th century. In fact, there were even factories that produced soap, and its sale could bring a decent income. For its production, they used olive oil that was mixed with ashes of saltwort (an annual plant), the mixture was cooked for a week, and then poured into shallow containers. Once the soap hardened (it took about 10 days), it was cut into bars and sent to dry for 2 months.