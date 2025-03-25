This is not true. Axolotls are not found in the sea, but rather in freshwater lakes in Mexico.
10 Weird-Looking Animals That Are Harmless to People
Sometimes nature can be quite surprising, and weird, and sometimes terrifying-looking animals can turn out to be harmless. At least to us, humans, as most of these animals will only feed on plants, insects, or smaller animals. Still, a meeting with them in real life can be a bit scary, so don't forget to stay calm and try not to bother them.
1. Pangolin
This strange-looking animal is a pangolin, also known as a scaly anteater. Its look might be a bit scary due to the protective keratin scales, but it is totally harmless. Pangolins eat mostly ants and termites, and you are most likely to meet them at night, as they are nocturnal animals.
2. Thorny devil
It looks like a small dragon, so it's not surprising that this Australian lizard is also called a thorny dragon. The thorny devil is covered entirely with conical spines, which help it defend against predators. What's more, the thorny devil also has a fake head, which it presents at the time of attacks.
3. Axolotl
Axolotl's look is not scary but very characteristic, and it might surprise you if you see it at sea. The paedomorphic salamander doesn't take to land, it stays in the sea, which explains its external gills. The axolotl consumes small prey such as mollusks, worms, insects, other arthropods, and small fish in the wild.
4. Dumbo octopus
Grimpoteuthis is the official name of this octopus species, which got its dumbo nickname from the Disney character. This octopus has two prominent ear-like fins which extend from the mantle above each eye. The chance of meeting it is relatively small, as this animal lives at depths of 1,000 meters and below.
5. Blobfish
Another strange-looking animal family that lives in the sea is Psychrolutidae, aka blobfishes. These fish live at huge depths and have loosely attached and movable skins, and the layers underneath them are gelatinous. They rely on the water pressure to hold their shape together, which is why blobfish collapse into a squishy mush when they are pulled up to the surface. They feed on small crustaceans, sea pens, sea worms, and any other small organisms that swim right in front of them.
6. Leech
A more common but not very popular animal is the leech, which actually has been used in medicine for centuries now. They live mostly in freshwater and have suckers at both ends of their bodies. The best-known species attach themselves to a host with a sucker and feed on blood. They can do this with humans as well, so try to avoid any contact with them unless your doctor recommends a treatment involving leech.
7. Naked mole rat
- "I was today years old when I found out mole rats are real." © Unknown / Reddit
- "They are fascinating creatures. They can survive up to 20 minutes with little to no oxygen, are pretty resistant to pain, and are almost immune to cancer." © IcyPuffin / Reddit
This pink, nearly bald rodent is not a beauty, but the naked mole rat lives a long life in subterranean burrows. Plus, they are the only mammal that has a system similar to bees, as they live in large colonies where only one female (the queen) and a select few males are allowed to breed. While the rest of the colony lives as workers and soldiers, creating tunnels and protecting the colony from predators.
8. Star-nosed mole
Though their names sound similar, the star-nosed mole differs from the naked mole rat or from any other animal. Thanks to its super-sensitive spare paw which has 22 toes, and more than 25,000 sensory receptors, the star-nosed mole has the most sensitive organ in the animal world.
9. Musk deer
It might be called deer, but musk deer is closer to antelopes, and sheep, as it lacks antlers and preorbital glands, but possess a musk gland. Musk deer live mainly in forested and alpine scrub habitats in the mountains of South Asia, in the Himalayas. Their fangs might look scary, but they are only for displays of dominance and defense.
10. Bornean tarsier
This huge-eyed, huge-eared mammal is a Bornean tarsier, also known as Horsfield’s tarsier. It has an extremely long tail which can reach 181 to 224 mm, and it’s known for extraordinary leaping abilities. The nocturnal species eat insects, frogs, bats, snakes, and even small birds.
If you'd like to learn more about extraordinary animals, don't miss 14 Scary-Looking Sea Creatures That Could Be Your Friends.