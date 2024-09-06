12 Chic Hairdos That Can Instantly Elevate Your Look

When it comes to style, your hair is one of the most powerful tools you have to make a statement. Whether you're looking for something chic, bold, or effortlessly cool, the right hairdo can transform your entire look. Here are 12 trendy hairstyles that are sure to elevate your style and keep you ahead of the fashion curve.

1. Slicked-back hair

Loose top knots with soft, face-framing tendrils are a staple in our glam routine, but if you’re aiming for a polished look that’s both chic and stylish, the slicked-back hair is the way to go. It’s sophisticated, and with its modern update, it brings a fresh, cool vibe to your style.

2. Wavy blunt bob

Hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai highlights a trend towards a more relaxed, natural look for hair this year. Rather than the traditional sleek, straight bobs, we can expect styles featuring slightly tousled waves that enhance natural texture. This trend embraces effortless beauty that appears natural and uncontrived. Moreover, the trend leans towards blunt ends instead of layers, giving the classic bob a fresh, edgy twist with sharp edges. This approach not only updates the bob but also adds a unique and individual flair to the style.

3. Curly pixie

The timeless pixie cut is getting a playful update in 2024. Experts anticipate that this shorter style, featuring curly bangs and dubbed "The Swish", will become a go-to for those looking to make a bold change. This style is perfect for those with naturally wavy hair and requires minimal styling. A few spritzes of texturizing spray will define your curls and set your bangs, leaving you ready to step out in style.

4. Textured lob

The lob, or long bob, is a versatile cut that flatters almost every face shape. Add some texture with loose waves or curls to give it a modern, tousled look that’s perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

5. ’70s bangs

Get ready to dust off your tie-dye and paisley prints because the '70s are making a stylish return. While it's uncertain which '70s trends will dominate, Birkin Bangs are poised to be a major hit. "This haircut draws inspiration from the iconic Jane Birkin," says Fekkai. "It features full, French-style bangs paired with hair that falls to the collarbone or longer." The key to achieving this effortlessly chic look lies in the subtle layers. Fekkai explains that slightly uneven, "broken" layers create a soft, natural effect that perfectly complements this laid-back style.

7. Chin-length bob

In 2024, the chin-length bob is set to be the go-to short haircut. This jaw-grazing style is both bold and captivating. Melissa Wade-Smith, a hairstylist from California, describes it as “short, clean, and playful, yet sophisticated.”

8. Polished shag

Think of it as an elevated version of the shaggy bob that was all the rage in 2023. “This cut is perfect for those who are ready to move on from their basic bob or shag and want something more refined,” says Wade-Smith. The longer, straighter layers give it a polished look, while the bottle shape and flipped ends add a touch of flair. Its simplicity also makes it easy to style and maintain. For the classic version, ask your stylist to incorporate internal layers at the bottom for added volume and movement. For a sultrier vibe, particularly for those with finer hair, request longer layers from the crown to the nape. To add drama, consider wispy bangs and flipped ends for a retro feel.

9. Butterfly layers

If you’re looking for a cut that beautifully frames your face, butterfly layers are an excellent choice. This style adds softness and movement with its face-framing layers. To boost volume, ask your stylist to create layers that gradually lengthen, starting from the sections closest to your face. For maximum volume, use a round brush dryer with a light mousse. Blow-drying your bangs forward and away from your face will give you that signature butterfly look.

10. Pixie bangs

Pixie bangs are a bold and stylish choice that can add a fresh and edgy twist to any haircut. These short, cropped bangs work particularly well with pixie cuts, creating a sleek and modern look that frames the face beautifully.



Unlike traditional bangs, pixie bangs are often cut straight across or slightly angled, sitting just above or at the eyebrows. This style emphasizes the eyes and cheekbones, adding a playful yet sophisticated element to your overall appearance. Whether paired with a classic pixie or a more textured, tousled cut, pixie bangs bring a sense of confidence and individuality to your hairstyle.

11. Round curly cut

For enhancing natural curls, the round curly cut remains one of the most versatile and popular options. This style frames the face while making curls appear fuller and more uniform. Given the variations depending on texture and length, Dazy Lyn, a hairstylist in Los Angeles, recommends bringing a reference photo to help your stylist capture the exact shape and length you desire.

12. Halo cut

Achieve an angelic look with the halo cut, a relaxed take on the bowl cut. This soft, rounded style frames the face, curving below the brows and highlighting the cheekbones. It’s a more laid-back alternative to last year’s shaggy bowl cut.