15 beauty treasures that will make you click ’add to cart NOW!’
Beauty problems will never go away as long as we live and breathe. Does this mean that we should sit down and do nothing about them? Certainly not. We can search the internet to find the best solution to our issue.
1. Face serum for acne with pure vitamin B3 that reduces acne marks and dark spots in 2 weeks. Regular daily use prevents future spots and uneven skin tone. Along with aloe vera, it soothes your skin, reduces excess sebum, pores, and spots, and supports hydration.
4.3 stars out of 5
- I ordered this product for my husband, and it has already become a staple in his skin care routine. He is very happy with his results and this is the second time we have bought him. @Veronica Fernandez
2. Eye cream for dark circles, wrinkles, and bags that deeply hydrate and moisturize to reduce puffiness. Both men and women can use it as it absorbs quickly. It significantly decreases the look of puffy eyes, loss of firmness, sagging skin, and dryness.
4.1 stars out of 5
- I have used eye creams at all price points and have learned that the more expensive ones do not work any better than a cheaper one. This is light and creamy without being oily or making my eyes blurry. You don’t really need but half a pump. The container is a bit small, but it should last awhile. This is my new AM and PM eye cream! @LKS1234
3. Exfoliating body scrub that gently and effectively clears pores and helps reduce skin bumps. You can shed dead skin with effective yet gentle glycolic and lactic acids, and decongest pores with coconut shells and pumice. The scrub also soothes with green tea extract and hydrating jojoba seed oil.
4.4 stars out of 5
- Really good. No joke. Not like anything I’ve used before. You can feel like a deep stimulating sensation while rubbing in your skin. Feels like almost pure sand, so it’s intense.
I don’t even need to apply lotion because the ashy elbows and knees are gone. While yes, I am using some other cleansing and moisturizing products in conjunction, I see new skin I never had before. @Pulsedwave
4. Acne body spray that visibly reduces pore size and minimizes breakout, blackheads, and bumpy skin without irritation. Its 2% salicylic acid (BHA) penetrates pores to eliminate pimples and blackheads. It is also ideal for those suffering from cystic acne.
4.4 stars out of 5
- I’ve been using this product on and off for over a year now. I find myself breaking out on my back during the summer, specially with all the sweat. It tends to tone down the redness quite a bit after a couple of times of using it.
Now that I’ve been going to the gym, I’m using it 2–3 times a week. I get about one blemish compared to the quite a few I would usually get. To me, it’s on the higher end but definitely worth it! @lili
5. Snail mucin sheet mask that is infused with 35,000 ppm of snail mucin. It has a 7 times higher concentration than other similar products. It delivers rich hydration and nourishment, repairing damaged skin and lightening acne scars. It delivers moisture deep into your skin!
4.7 stars out of 5
- Got this as a gift for my mom on Mother’s Day. She couldn’t stop raving about them, so I bought some to try them out, and they were AMAZING. Putting one of these bad boys after a long day of work is the best feeling ever. Plus, after wearing one, my skin is GLOWING. Love it. @Angel1254mc
6. Perfect Coven BB cream functions as a primer, foundation, concealer, and sunscreen all in one. It provides natural and buildable coverage, effectively concealing blemishes, redness, and uneven skin tone while still maintaining a lightweight and non-cakey finish.
4.4 stars out of 5
- Great coverage, especially for BB cream. I got no 13 & blends well. This color shade is definitely good for very light skin tone.
It’s just as a foundation & has a dewy, nice finish. I’m an oily skin type, so I add some translucent powder as a finish. It does have a smell, but I personally think it smells amazing. @Amby
7. Brazilian bum bum cream that is absorbed quickly and visibly tightens and moisturizes the skin. It features delicious notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla. The caffeine-rich guarana helps smooth and tighten your skin, while cupuacu butter delivers deep hydration.
4.6 stars out of 5
- I don’t really see a difference in my skin texture, but the smell is amazing! The tub is pretty small for the price you pay, so keep that in mind. It does leave my skin soft, but it isn’t too thick. It doesn’t seem to make a difference in my cellulite, but I don’t really care about that anyway.
I’ll definitely buy again for the scent! It would also make a great gift! @Amazon Customer
8. Makeup sponges that are great for applying BB cream, cosmetic foundation, concealer, powder, liquid, etc. They don’t include latex and have a super soft feeling to them. They can be used both wet and dry, while their unique shape allows them to be used for many different products and are easy to grip.
4.7 stars out of 5
- These sponges really do rival high-end sponges, and you get so many of them in a package. I can’t believe how affordable they are for what you get, too. I love these sponges and have been using them for a while. They’re very bouncy, can use them wet or dry, and are very soft! I do not feel like I need any other makeup sponge after buying these, love them! @Cathy
9. Hydrating daily skin booster with pure hyaluronic acid and 15 mineral-rich Vichy volcanic water. The anti-aging serum plumps and hydrates to visibly improve your skin. It is fast absorbing and lightweight. Also, it is paraben-free, dermatologist tested, and ideal for sensitive skin.
4.6 stars out of 5
- After just three days of use, my skin feels super hydrated and texture has improved. I plan to continue using and ordering more based on my experience thus far. I’ll also be trying the eye cream, hope it’s as good as this. @Nindi Gill
10. Exfoliating pads that contain just the right amount of lactic and glycolic acids to safely and effectively help exfoliate, tone, and brighten all skin types. Not only do they make the skin smoother, but they also remove residual dirt. They are vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic.
4.7 stars out of 5
- After using this for only a week, I started getting compliments on my glowing skin and questions as to what I was using. This was the only change I had made. The TikTok hype on this product is for real. @Judy Avery
11. Vitamin C serum that helps skin tone appear more even. Light-reflecting pearl brings instant illumination, while hyaluronic acid boosts hydration for plumper-looking skin. It is vegan, and unscented, and even people with sensitive skin can safely use it.
4.4 stars out of 5
- I’ve used another Honest Beauty serum, which I liked as well. I like this formula just about the same, but I really prefer this packaging. It’s easier to twist the top-up to use, then twist it back down.
I don’t like a heavy product for nighttime, so this serum is perfect. It’s moisturizing enough. It soaks in quickly and leaves no residue. I will definitely purchase it again! @Celtic Rose
12. Nose pore patches that handle pores and pimple clusters with all their gunk-absorbing power. The absorbent hydrocolloid gel helps your nose look clearer overnight. It’s been clinically tested to reduce the appearance of pimples, pores, and oil in just 6-8 hours.
4.4 stars out of 5
- These worked really well and I have to say I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting much honestly. I put it on at bed time after washing my face and then took it off early in the morning on a bathroom trip. It legitimately had tiny grey/white rock looking things on it and my pores looked completely clean. I would highly recommend it to anyone who has those oily pores at the tip and sides of their nose. @Brian
13. Piercing bump solution that visibly reduces the size, redness, hardness, and overall appearance of piercing bumps and keloids. The drops penetrate the surface of the skin, facilitating collagen production, locking in moisture, and promoting cell renewal.
4.3 stars out of 5
- Purchased this item for an ear-piercing and developed some kind of bump. We did some research and brought us to this product, and it worked really good. Took the bumps away.
It’s like a clear oil that is easy to apply. Last a very long time for the price paid. Color is clear. @Jimmy C.
14. O’Keeffe’s hand cream that heals, relieves, soothes, and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands. The concentrated formula locks in moisture and keeps your skin hydrated. For best results, apply after handwashing, after bathing, and at bedtime, as these are the most effective times.
4.7 stars out of 5
- I have only been using it for a couple days, and it has been magical for my hands. I am a nanny and I wash my hands constantly. Which leads them to stay dry and crack.
The Working Hands feels very soft feeling, not really sticky or oily. It also dries fast and leaves your hands feeling smooth. @Elisabeth
15. Scalp and hair-strengthening oil that is infused with biotin to prevent damage to strong, lustrous hair. Apply to the ends of hair before you shampoo to soothe. Its rich blend of over 30 essential oils and nutrients deeply penetrates the scalp to increase circulation, combat dandruff, and comfort itchy, sensitive skin.
4.5 stars out of 5
- It’s been about 4 months since I’ve been using this oil and I definitely have a lot of hair growing, and now I finally see a difference! The waiting part to see results does take long, but it’s worth it now that I see the difference.
I’m on a weight loss shot that I think made me lose A LOT of hair and didn’t notice until late last year. Or it’s probably also lack of vitamins etc. Anyway, I’ll be continuing to use this since I now know Forsure it’s working and in time I will have a fuller look. @Christine Som
