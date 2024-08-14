15 Office Dramas That Could Turn Into the Best TV Series
18 hours ago
We spend so much time at work that we inadvertently learn every detail about our coworkers’ personal lives, and we even know the name of the cat belonging to the client who rings us 17 times a day. Despite the monotony of workdays, there’s always room for hilarious and odd stories that are perfect for sharing online.
- I work at a hotel as a housekeeper, part of our responsibilities are taking dirty cups from the rooms back to the kitchens at the end of our shifts, washing them, and putting them away for the next person the following morning. Well, apparently no one else but me is doing this which means there are no clean cups on any floors and you have to spend 10-20 mins cleaning these cups because there are so many piling up.
I’ve complained to my manager, my supervisor, and my manager’s boss, and it’s still happening. It’s laziness and it annoys me because it takes 2 mins when they’re fresh out of the room but after 24 hours they’re hard to clean.
My coworkers use the excuse of ‘I have a school run’ for everything, they’re late? School run. I’m late because the bus was late? Told off. They’re not taking the cups to be washed? They’ve got kids and need to be home. If I don’t wash them? There’s no excuse you have no other responsibilities which isn’t true. It’s so unfair. Clokkers / Reddit
- A coworker told me that his friend, let’s say, Dan, who worked in the IT department of the revenue agency, received a good offer from a large company. Just in case, he didn’t tell anyone about it.
When he wrote a letter of resignation, the deputy director of the agency who supervised the department called him to his office and said, “Tell me, Dan, where are you going? After all, we have worked together for so many years. Maybe I also want to change the sphere of activity. Yes, don’t be afraid, I’m only asking for myself.”
Dan told him the name of the company. They said goodbye, Dan resigned, and the next morning came to his new place of work. And they turned him down there, “We don’t want to have problems with the revenue agency. The deputy director called us and said that if we hire you, we’ll have a lot of problems.”
So Dan ended up with nothing. The only good thing was that the deputy director was removed from his position 6 months later because he had made a mistake somewhere. © PolAnd1234 / Pikabu
- The old manager wrote a list of pros and cons for each employee for the new manager. She left it out where it could easily be read. There are 3-5 cons for each person and 1-2 pros. She hasn’t left yet. Everyone now hates her. Pantsyo_dog / Reddit
- At work, the boss has been trying to hit on me for a long time, saying that I have beautiful legs. I got tired of his compliments and decided to stop it.
I didn’t shave my legs for 2 weeks and then came to work wearing a short skirt. I thought it would scare him away, but he said he liked it even better. Should I quit? © Ward 6 / VK
- I was asked, “How many children do you have?” I said, “29.” They asked about my children, but I’m a teacher. I said that on autopilot. © Ward 6 / VK
- I’ve made it a habit of going to a job search website once a month. I check on salaries, what companies are out there, and what they offer. I keep my CV up to date, but I usually don’t apply for any vacancies. I changed my job a few months ago, and I’m fine with everything.
On the weekend, I decided to take a pick and saw a vacancy. I fit the requirements, the salary was 50% more than mine. I had no plans of changing my job shortly, but a 50% increase played its role, so I applied. And on Tuesday, the HR manager called me and was like, “I saw your application.” I didn’t even realize at first what it was about, what application, what she saw.
It turned out that I applied to our company but under a different name and the vacancy was fake. It was embarrassing, that’s a fact. I told her honestly that I applied because they offered more money.
Of course, the management found out about it. But what the hell is this new culture that it’s forbidden to look around? It’s the market. Just as you are looking for staff, we are looking for companies with better working conditions. © oksana1050 / Pikabu
- Manager: Hey, I sometimes notice you clock in and then use the bathroom. Can you wait to clock in until after, or at least get some things done beforehand?
Me: Get me what you said signed and in writing, so I know what exactly I’m agreeing to.
Spoiler: they didn’t.
Manager: Hey, we sometimes notice you take too long in the bathroom, that needs to stop. Or at least go on your break.
Me: Who’s keeping track of my bowel movements? And what exactly is an appropriate time? If you could let me know in signed and in writing the appropriate times, duration, and who to report to for accountability, I’d appreciate that.
Spoiler: they didn’t. © teahman / Reddit
- We’ve just received our pay increase and bonus figures for the year except HR sent several letters to the wrong people. Some of them work together, doing the same job, but with different rates of pay and bonuses. No_Sugar8791 / Reddit
- At my last job, this one girl overshared every single detail about her life, constantly talking about her parents, her pets, her partners, her period, her hate for the job, her high school years, and her frenemies. I sit and work because I’m swamped.
One day, we had some breathing space and were waiting on a delivery so we were all chatting. A small crew of four. I had a mini-meeting with the manager a few days later bc it was brought to her attention that I needed to stop talking about myself because the girls needed to get work done. When was this — when we were talking about possible vacation ideas the other day? Did you know this other girl told us all about her favorite maxi pad size this morning? With detail. Because this wasn’t whispered in corners, all of it was announced to the whole office while we were sitting at our desks. Are you confusing me with her? You have cameras. Check to see whose lips are always flapping. That was when I knew I had to get out of there. earthlings_all / Reddit
- 8 years ago, I worked in a small advertising agency. Among my coworkers was a designer, Mike, who took a shower in the office toilet. He reasoned that he lived in a dormitory and was afraid to use the shower there because it was very dirty. There was always a wet towel of terrible colors hanging on his chair.
And yes, he did his laundry in the office, too. After that, he would dry his underwear and socks on the radiator, in public view, without the slightest embarrassment. And he was very indignant when the director made him put it all away, because the clients were surprised to see this, to put it mildly. “They haven’t dried out yet,” he muttered, “They’re going to smell bad now.” © Luanna Kira / ADME
- I had a coworker, we had a good relationship. But every time we went to the canteen for lunch, I’d get a glass of juice, and she’d always ask me for a sip at the end.
Why should she buy it? She wouldn’t drink the whole glass, but she could sip mine. It was annoying. © Marisha from Paris / ADME
- I had a coworker who liked to taste my food. Once I brought pasta with porcini mushrooms and cream. So he came in, saying, “What is it so nice you have?”
He grabs a spoon and starts eating, and suddenly his face changes, “Are those mushrooms?” He ran out of the office to the toilet. He doesn’t eat mushrooms. What a pity! © la / ADME
- A young woman started working in our library. I don’t know where our boss found her, but she was a graduate of a university and was expected to know what she was doing. It turned out to be the opposite: she scared away readers, rocked on a chair and fell, and was instructed to glue pockets on new arrivals — everything was in glue.
On the fourth day, she simply didn’t come to work. 3 days later, we called her. Her grandmother picked up the phone and said, “Our Nataly is too good to work for you.” © Geriknas / ADME
- I recently overheard a very amusing conversation at work. Our accountant, an older woman who had been working in our company for a very long time, was sitting in her office. Our boss came up to her with a cup of coffee and asked with a smile, “You have worked in my company for more than 10 years, but for all this time you have never asked for a pay rise. Are you involved in some shady secrets?” She was fired the same day. © Ward 6 / VK
- Two coworkers applied to be supervisors. One has the right degree but is apathetic to everything. The other has good instincts and is highly motivated but doesn’t have the degree. Guess who got the job. Now the go-getter is learning to let the apathetic one fail. CayseyBee / Reddit
Preview photo credit earthlings_all / Reddit
