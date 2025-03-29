15 People, Who Found Bizarre Things and Internet Experts Helped to Solve the Mysteries
In a world filled with the unknown, sometimes the most inexplicable objects are found when we least expect them. Whether buried deep in the sand, hidden in forgotten attic corners, or washed ashore by the tides of time, these strange discoveries can leave us scratching our heads in wonder. But thanks to the brilliant minds of online communities, mysteries that once seemed unsolvable are now unraveled, piece by piece.
These are the stories of ordinary people who stumbled upon extraordinary finds, and how the collective genius of the internet brought answers to the unexplainable. Some answers are shocking, some are heartwarming, and others, well, they leave us with even more questions. But one thing is certain: these discoveries are bound to make you look at the world around you in a whole new way.
1. (Edited) Saw this weirdly shaped toilet in Italy
- (Edited) Well, it's meant for users with limited mobility. It's an accessible public toilet, that gap makes it easier for them to clean up after themselves. © AsYouFall / Reddit
2. Is this a real 1941 Oscar that can be auctioned off?
- Sure looks like it! Ned Washington won an Oscar for When You Wish Upon a Star in 1941. Cool! © B-Cerre-us / Reddit
- Looks legit. Any Academy Award dated before 1950 can be sold. Any award after that year cannot be sold or auctioned to any private party. © Wide-Reflection1137 / Reddit
3. I need y’all’s help. What is this? Made of ceramic without any markings. Any knowledge appreciated.
- I think there was a glass bowl/tray positioned in the center of the asparagus spears once. © JediJan / Reddit
4. What are these small monster blob looking things and where can I find more?
- They're called Gogos/Crazy Bones! They're old collectible toys from the 90s/'00s. ©
fluffymoth620 / Reddit
5. Does anyone know what this thing is?
- It is a tipping ice water pitcher. They were popular around the 1870s - 1890s. They were typically made in Meriden, Connecticut. They were typically quadruple silver plate. Lovely pieces.
If the porcelain lining is still intact and holds water, that is excellent. Look on the bottom and see what marks there are. © steampunksf / Reddit
6. Inherited these from my grandma. Are these valuable? Who made them? Are they real?
- This looks like Moser. One of the most expensive leaded glass you could buy. © iClubEm / Reddit
- My first thought when I saw them - GET A LEAD TEST. Or just don't ever use them or touch them. © Dolmenoeffect / Reddit
7. What did this to my jacket?
I was visiting my parents' house over the weekend and left my leather jacket in their spare bedroom closet, and it got DESTROYED. I wore it out to dinner one evening, and it was completely fine and then the following morning when I was packing up, I found my jacket right where I left it, in the closet, LOOKING LIKE THIS.
My parents don’t own any animals, and we searched the closet for any holes in the wall because we thought it could be mice and there was nothing. Set mousetraps and nothing. I'm kind of spooked because I don’t know what did this. Any ideas?
- This is what happens to cheap imitation leather when it's been stored away for a long time, then brought out into the real world. The deterioration happens rapidly.
Source: work at Goodwill. I put fine looking jackets and purses out one day, then can be in complete shambles just like this the next day while being on the sales floor. © dingdong*****/ Reddit
8. Found this on top of my car. What is it? What does it mean?
- You use it to unlock the grocery carts when you don’t have a coin handy. The fact that it ended up on your hood is probably just random, someone probably left it on top of their car and drove away. © Blue***her****er / Reddit
9. Found this buried in my driver's side pocket. Has a switch on the side that turns it on and starts blinking blue.
- It's a remote to take pictures with your phone. Sometimes they come with those ring lights or selfie sticks. © Lukasaur / Reddit
- Did you recently take your car for servicing? Do you or a family member take pictures? You’re looking at a couple potential answers: Somebody/some mechanic took a joyride in your car and forgot the remote that they used to vlog/take pictures, or you have a photography friend who misplaced the device.
I found out a mechanic took my car for a joyride to Connecticut when my EZ pass bill charged me for a ride to CT that I never even took, hence why I suggested the first answer. © milksteakenthusiast1 / Reddit
10. Found this extremely unsettling metal picture and need information.
- Looks like a memorial piece of 4 deceased family members, possibly a crow. Speculate it’s a raised tin or copper plate. © Independent-Bid6568 / Reddit
- The bird is a crow or raven, as psychopomp, escorting the dead into the realm of the dead. Edit: for more info. The photo may be upside-down. Given where the bird is, and what we know of child mortality, the parents and older children may be living, and the two littlest dead.
Common birds as psychopomps are owls, crows, ravens, whippoorwills, and sparrows. Well-known psychopomps would be Valkyries escorting warriors into Valhalla, and the boatman rowing the dead across the river Styx. © w*e_i**t / Reddit
11. My aunt found this spoon and we were wondering what type of spoon it is and what it’s used for.
- I have seen, not often, this style of spoon listed as a "pap" spoon for feeding infants. Pap (means something a little different today) was a sort of cereal or bread beaten into milk, much like rice cereal for babies. © SadLocal8314 / Reddit
12. This thing stared at me in a store for three years until I bought it. It has always been known as “Chicken Man”.
I have no clue what this is. My partner and I believed it to be an old-fashioned piggy bank, but there’s no way to open it, or smash it. It’s very heavy, and the head jiggles in its mouth when poked. It’s been deemed the cursed object of my home. My flatmates and my partner have been wanting to get rid of it since I bought it. I do not. It has some weird charm about it and makes a great conversation piece.
- You were right, it is a bank. Canterbury Tales Bank, the two halves unscrew to open. © NvrConvctd / Reddit
13. Figurine found buried under a tree in Alberta
- Hi! Historian here. Almost certainly first nations and made of antler. Please take it to a historical society and then contact your local first nations tribal representatives to see what should be done with it. Thanks! © SquirrelNeurons / Reddit
- Depending on property laws, that may need to be put back in the ground. I’d contact the first nations reps - it’s their culture, and they may want it reburied! © Adra1481 / Reddit
14. Thoughts? Package left on my door step, when we opened it up, this is what we found. Would it be worth anything.
- Search MeiMeilab on Instagram. © CS-KOJI / Reddit
- [Update] I’ve managed to track down the artist and I’ve contacted the artist, so hopefully it should be in its way back to its intended destination. For those who wanted to know the artist behind the art: Instagram MeiMeiLab [Note] To all the trolls who thought we stole it, the artist accidentally sent it to our home address instead of where ever it was meant to go. © Lower_Employ6978 / Reddit
15. What's the purpose of this toilet bowl shape?
- (Edited) Are you at a Dr's office or something similar? Actually, it's used to hold the containers they use when they collect a stool sample. © rickdiculous35 / Reddit
And here are 10 Internet Mysteries That Were Meticulously Solved by Internet Geniuses, and some of them made people rack their brains a lot.