16 Moments When Expectations Met a Harsh Reality
Perhaps reality is sometimes more surprising than fiction. Probably everyone has at least one story of how expectations were slightly unmet. For example, the dress looked different on the website, the makeup was supposed to be more sophisticated, or the cake was definitely supposed to have a clearer shape.
“Rhinoplasty 2 months post op, happy with side profile but not loving 3/4 profile”
“Custom key chain. They made us so flat, and the hair is attached to the body too! And it looks like my boyfriend doesn’t have pants.”
“In all fairness, there is only one shoe showing in the ad.”
“My nephew’s picture day”
- Why do photographers always ask to do this? © Anchovieee / Reddit
“Wait until you see your minions pizza!”
“Henna artist said she was great at pet portraits...”
“Hmmm...”
“Paid to rent a place like this and got what’s pictured on the right. Luckily, the landlord refunded half of the money.”
“I tried so hard. He tastes wonderful though.”
“What I ordered vs what I got. They didn’t even bother putting any bacon on it, not that it would have made much difference.”
“Ordered a gorgeous bouquet for my mother-in-law.”
- I hope you and your mother-in-law have stayed on good relationships. © ennimeow / Reddit
“Color I asked for vs what I got. She was like ‘it will fade’ and I just smiled and nodded. This cost me $400.”
“I tried to make my son’s birthday cake.”
“No comment”
“First time needle felting, looked a lot easier than it actually is.”
“They printed a picture of a sweater on a sweatshirt.”
- That’s fricking hilarious. Hope you didn’t pay a lot for it. © SaveusJebus / Reddit
