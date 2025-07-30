17 School Photos That Are Pure Nostalgia

School years are a time that stays in the memory forever. The first real friends, naive dreams and ridiculous haircuts — all this makes us smile and feel embarrassed at the same time. We put together photos, looking at which you’d want to say, “This happened to me too!” Get ready to dive into the past.
“Highschool was filled with rebellion and 80s hair-metal.”
“Late 1980s: I thought the glasses made me look smarter.”
“School photo from 9th grade. This haircut was inspired by Cherie Currie. I saw her in the movie Foxes, and I loved the look.”
“My girlfriend gave me permission to show her photo from 1992. Here she’s somewhere between 14 and 15.”
“I entered some drawing at a Seattle mall and won a free portrait sitting. I asked my boyfriend to go too and he wouldn’t. He said, ‘Take the cat!’ So I did. Here’s me and Nasty.”
“Posing for my boyfriend after a school dance, 1970”
“This is me in 2nd grade. A student, not a teacher”
“1977. Get ready, ladies.”
“High school. Questioning my life choices, but not my wardrobe.”
“Sixth grade photo, 1990, the lasers backdrop”
- Every year I begged my parents to splurge for the laser background, but they always said it was too expensive. My brothers and I still bring this up to our parents.
About 8 years ago, I was telling this story to a class of sophomores on picture day, and they just couldn’t understand. So I projected the background onto the board to show them, and one of them took a picture of me standing in front of it and emailed it to me. All of my dreams came true that day. © TwoAndTwoEqualsFive / Reddit
“I’m pretty sure I had a really great joke book in my backpack that I tried to memorize.”
- You look like you just performed a sick magic trick and are waiting for the response. © J3sush8sm3 / Reddit
“School trip to the zoo, 1974. I hate all my school pictures, from preschool to senior year. I either look puzzled, surprised, or confused.”
- I used to coach youth soccer, and that’s the exact look the goalies had when the ball was at the other end of the field. © slouchingtoepiphany / Reddit
“My parents sent me to live with my very conservative grandma who didn’t approve of my styles, and so she bought me all new clothes. I think I had about 5 different colors of those sweater vests.”
“You can tell by the look in my eyes that I was dying on the inside. In the end, I managed to persuade my grandmother to let me be me. I had pink and white checked Vans sneakers. When I wore them to school, the other kids were shocked because they hadn’t even heard of Vans yet (the town was small).”
“My ex helped me find old photos from 20 years ago. It was 2006, I was 12. I thought I was cool and daring.”
“I had the long bangs in the front and short and spiked hair in the back. Gotta love the ’no eyebrow’ thing I had going on.”
