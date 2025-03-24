20 Families That Made Priceless New Memories by Recreating Old Photos

Given the chance to time travel, most of us would go back to a treasured memory; grandmother’s cooking, the shenanigans of siblinghood or our parents lives before us. Well, these 20 recreations of past photos show the difference that time can make, and oh the stories they tell!

1. “25 years later”

2. “Reading the newspaper with dad. My dad and I, my daughter and I.”

3. “A lifetime in love — my beloved grandparents on their wedding day in 1960 and on their 50th anniversary in 2010 where they recreated their whole wedding in the same church.”

Immaculate hairline even 50 years later plastic-cup-designer / Reddit

4. “My husband; at 32yo and 68yo.”

5. “1953 vs. 2023. Age 17 vs. age 86. I cannot believe it.”

6. “My wife and I at her high school prom, 2009 and 2023. Married 27.5 years now.”

7. “Christmas, 25 years ago and now.”

8. “Armatron, 1982 and 2022.”

9. “My sister got married over the weekend, so we recreated this gem from our childhood.”

10. “1991-2019”

11. “My brother and I, 19 years apart.”

12. “Standing on the same couch — 22 years apart”

13. “2000 to 2015. Three cousins.”

14. “My brother and I recreated an old photo a few years ago — 1995 & 2017”

15. My father and I vs. my father with my son

16. “I found an old pic of me playing computer games. As it turns out, I haven’t changed very much.”

17. “Today vs. 66 years ago. I am 84 now.”

18. “The day my oldest son met his new baby brother!”

19. “My cousin and I, 21 years apart! (2003 and 2024)”

20. “My grandparents at my mom’s wedding and then my sister’s wedding”