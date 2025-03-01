23 Unbelievable Conversations That People Had With Colleagues

10+ People Who Witnessed the Most Harrowing Turn of Events
Curiosities
8 months ago
Good conversations can spark great things, or at least good thoughts. But what happens when you come across people who have a limited viewpoint, the kind who don’t know much about anything? Here are some Redditors who had the strangest of conversations with colleagues and co-workers, making for some indelible, if hilarious memories.
If these conversations made you giggle, or at least facepalm, here are some even weirder questions these interviewees had to face.