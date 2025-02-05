24 Bizarre Stories From Women That Prove We Know Nothing About Menopause

Most women know what to expect during menopause. Hormone fluctuations bring about a wide variety of symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, irritability, and much more. A recent viral video of a woman literally steaming in the cold goes on to prove this point.

However, for some women, menopause brings about a literal smorgasbord of unexpected symptoms, that you would not normally connect to this phase of life. Here are some of the most shocking stories that prove menopause and the female body is still more of a medical mystery.