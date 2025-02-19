4 Reasons Kids Start Lying—And How to Stop It Before It Becomes a Habit

This lying is done in a strategic way and often comes from children who are insecure and lack confidence. It can look like an exaggerated experience whereby they add color to a situation that occurred to make it more exciting, to get attention, or to make themselves look better.

While the lying in itself is wrong, the act of producing that lie takes cognitive skills and reveals the child's creativity as well as their ability to strategize. But this bad habit can lead to behavioral issues whereby they associate praise with the need to pretend and be someone else.